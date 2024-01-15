Much Ado About Mohamed | UFC FIGHT PASS

Most people just starting out aren’t facing that level of competition right out of the chute, and even fewer are putting all three away in impressive fashion, which is why many feel Ado isn’t just another prospect.

“The experience factor is a big factor, but if you know you’re doing well and your coaches trust your abilities, I feel like why not just try the hardest fights?” continued Ado, who takes on Chris Chapman later this week at Unified MMA 55 in Toronto. “Obviously I’m not going to go fight a UFC fighter, but I don’t want to take easy fights either because if I was to go to the UFC, I’m going to get crushed; it’s going to be a wakeup call.

UFC 297 Breakdown With Brendan Fitzgerald & Sayif Saud

“I’d rather go through hard fights early on, and I’m glad I’ve been able to go through different situations. Having that experience early on, instead of picking and choosing what I want to do, makes it easier for me at the end of the day because when I get to the big show, I’ll be ready because I’ve experienced those things already.

“I know it’s not the easiest thing to (challenge yourself every time), but it needs to be done, and I’d rather do it early on, be done with it, know that I’m comfortable doing it,” he added. “I’d rather put myself in uncomfortable situations and get used to them, rather than picking and choosing my style. I’d rather be seeing different aspects of MMA and getting comfortable with them.”