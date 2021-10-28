MSU Wrestler Chase Saldate Talks Cormier, Makhachev

Leave it to DC to have a college student at Michigan State walk around with the nickname “Mrs. Makhachev.”

When Chase Saldate moved to Gilroy, California in seventh grade, a grown child down the street with an infectious energy and passion for sports became one of Saldate’s role models. As it would turn out, the neighbor would be future UFC double champ Daniel Cormier.

“I was never a UFC guy or an MMA guy,” Saldate laughed. “I didn’t even know who he was. I had never been to AKA, and then after a couple weeks of living there, my dad talked to him a few times and mentioned that I’m a wrestler. DC was like, ‘Hey, you should come wrestle at AKA; just come with me.’ Then twice a week he would drive me up there and I would work out.”

Saldate quickly learned of Cormier’s title challenger status in the UFC, but he still looked at him as his coach and neighbor who happened to be in the UFC. It wasn’t until he was invited to watch Cormier fight in person at UFC 214 that he was swept up in the enormity of who his neighbor was.

“I was at the fight in person and I thought, this is insane,” Saldate recalls. “The next day I’m a huge MMA fan. Now I’m watching as much MMA as I can and I’m keeping up with everything. I pretty much left all the other sports and I only watched UFC and wrestling.”

While he officially ditched every other sport, that doesn’t mean Cormier was ready to give up Saldate’s seemingly daily beatdowns on Cormier’s driveway basketball court.

“He would come knock on my door and say, “Hey, come play basketball with me,’” Saldate said. “He would just destroy me. He’d start dunking on me and everything. I want to say the hoop was six or eight feet. It was low. I can reach my hand up and touch the rim now. He don’t jump; he can’t jump very high.”