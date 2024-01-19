Movsar Evloev: Victory Is The Most Important Thing

“I think it’s a good opportunity for a title shot. I was asking for him since I came to the UFC. It’s an interesting fight and I’m 100% confident,” Evloev told UFC.com. “He’s one of the most powerful fighters in our division. He’s good everywhere and that’s why it’s interesting for me.

“He’s more of a striker, but he’s strong and his defense is not bad, but not with me. Even with the striking, I will surprise him. We’ll see on Saturday, and on Saturday everyone will know I’m complete.”

UFC 297 Embedded

Handing a guy like Allen a loss would certainly go a long way in proving that Evloev’s sterling record of 17-0 is not to be ignored. It’s not that Evloev’s resume isn’t strong, considering he’s compiled seven wins in the UFC over tough fighters such as Nik Lentz, Hakeem Dawodu, and Dan Ige; it’s just that he might be lacking that shiny highlight-reel performance to put him over the top.