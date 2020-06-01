Movsar Evloev Feels He's Destined For Greatness

A perfect 13-0 to begin his career and 3-0 inside the Octagon, the 26-year-old remains unranked in the 145-pound weight class and is still awaiting his first opportunity to share the cage with an opponent sporting a number next to their name.

“It seems to me it is not beneficial for them to fight me,” Evloev said regarding his inability to secure a date against a ranked opponent thus far. “But sooner or later I will get to them.

“I'm satisfied with how my career is going so far, but there's no limit for perfection and I will be aiming for it,” added the talented Russian. “I am where I should be, but one thing I know for sure: all the Top 15 fighters have no idea what they will face.

“I hope when the time comes, they will be ready.”