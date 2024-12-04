Movsar Evloev Is Ready To Make His Big Move

The Russian 145er, who trains out of the famed American Top Team gym in Coconut Creek, Florida, faces the biggest name of his UFC career to date when he takes on former undisputed bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 310 this Saturday night.

Sterling is making the second appearance of his UFC career as a featherweight, having moved up to 145 pounds earlier this year. It’s a move that Evloev is very familiar with, having moved up to featherweight upon joining the UFC after a dominant run as the M-1 Global bantamweight champion.

“I also moved up when I fought at 135, but that was in another organization,” he said.

“When I signed with the UFC, I moved up. So I know your body is getting bigger and bigger with every weight cut and every camp. When you feel like that, it’s not easy to cut again for 135. You just move up and make yourself stronger to be ready for the bigger division.”