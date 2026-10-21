Movsar Evloev | It’s A Long Way To The Top

Movsar Evloev finally has his title opportunity, and as he prepares to face Alexander Volkanovski for the undisputed featherweight title, the undefeated Russian says he’s never been more ready for the challenge ahead. Evloev will take on Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi, and the 32-year-old said he’s both grateful and ready for the opportunity
“I'm grateful to be here,” he told UFC.com ahead of fight night. “It’s a big opportunity to fight for the title. I’ve proved that I’m worth it, and I’ve been waiting for this moment for many years. So, we’re here.”
UFC 333 Airs At A Special Time: Prelims At 10am ET, Main Card At 2pm ET
It’s been a long road to a title shot for Evloev, who looked like a potential title challenger from early in his career. Eventually, successive wins over Dan Ige, Diego Lopes, Arnold Allen, Aljamain Sterling and Lerone Murphy forced him to the front of the queue.
Despite his undefeated 20-0 record and impressive UFC resumé, Evloev acknowledges that he hasn’t completely won over the UFC fanbase. But he said that he doesn’t concern himself with the naysayers and was steadfast in his confidence as he heads into his UFC 333 title fight with Volkanovski.
“Yeah, they're still doubting, but not me,” he said. “I knew that I could handle [the pressure] and here we are, and it's just a couple of days until I'll finally prove that I'm the champ.”
Evloev takes on UFC royalty in Volkanovski, who has significantly more experience in the rarefied air of championship competition. But while Evloev is now ready to challenge for the title, he said that his competition over the last few years — and the related preparation for each fight along the way — has helped shape him into a championship-ready fighter.
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“Every fight, every camp, every single session at the gym gives me more confidence,” he said. “The longer journey made me stronger, and we got here exactly at the moment when I feel stronger than ever.”
Looking back at those prior tests, Evloev picked out his most recent victory, over Murphy, as the crucial bout that proved that he was 100-percent ready for his championship chance.
A chaotic lead-up to fight night eventually gave way to an excellent performance as he battled the full five rounds with fellow undefeated contender Murphy to earn a majority decision victory.
“The preparation for this fight was a lot of suffering,” he recalled. “It was during Ramadan [and] I had issues with my visa – so many things I had to get through for this fight. And to win the fight, which I was not even sure I'd be fighting, gives me the most confidence.”
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While he had competed in five-round fights during his days as the M-1 Global bantamweight champion back in 2017-18, Evloev’s victory over Murphy was his first five-round assignment since joining the UFC. And he has made sure that no stone was left unturned in his preparation to face one of the most proven five-round fighters in recent UFC history.
“This preparation was different,” he explained. “Just because I pushed more than ever, and with more of everything, to make sure we didn't miss anything.”
Evloev also thinks he has a crucial advantage over Volkanovski in that the Australian champion hasn’t faced a fighter with the skillset he brings to the Octagon. That MMA toolkit, proven over 20 fights with no defeats, has Evloev feeling confident as he prepares to challenge Volkanovski for the belt on Saturday night
“He hasn't beaten anyone like me,” he stated. “There are many things that make me special and unique, and I'm about to show it on Saturday.”
FULL FIGHTS: Volkanovski vs Lopes 1 | Evloev vs Sterling | Yan vs Dvalishvili 2
Evloev has been used to fighting as the perceived B-side, with the majority of the fans in attendance rooting for his opponent when he fights. But on Saturday night, there’s a chance things could feel a little different. Whenever Russian fighters compete in Abu Dhabi, they’re always well supported, and Evloev may find he’s better supported in the arena than he usually is for his bouts.
When we asked if that would help give him extra energy on the night, he dismissed the notion and said that external factors like the location of the fight or the allegiance of the fans won’t affect how he performs on fight night. However, he did say that he’s looking forward to what comes after the fight, as he hopes to be able to enjoy the biggest win of his career with his friends and family.
“I’ve got my own energy, and for me, honestly, it doesn't matter where I fight,” he said. “But of course, it's good when you know your people are close to you and your family can come… When the fight is in America, it’s a big headache to bring your people, with the visa, with all that stuff. But now everybody who wants to can come, and after the fight we can celebrate the moment together.
“You don't know exactly how good it will be, but I can't wait for that moment.”
Evloev is battle-tested, he’s in tip-top shape, he’s confident, and he’ll have his nearest and dearest close at hand when he competes. All he has to do now is step into the Octagon and take his record to 21-0.
But, such is Evloev’s state of mind, he’s ready not just to win, but to deliver a statement by finishing Volkanovski and claiming his first stoppage victory in the UFC in the biggest fight of his life.
“I'm ready,” he asserted. “I'm about to finish him in the third or fourth round.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2026. This event starts at a special time: Early Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Prelims at 12pm ET/9am PT and Main Card at 2pm ET/11am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.