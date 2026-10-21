Movsar Evloev | It’s A Long Way To The Top

Evloev also thinks he has a crucial advantage over Volkanovski in that the Australian champion hasn’t faced a fighter with the skillset he brings to the Octagon. That MMA toolkit, proven over 20 fights with no defeats, has Evloev feeling confident as he prepares to challenge Volkanovski for the belt on Saturday night

“He hasn't beaten anyone like me,” he stated. “There are many things that make me special and unique, and I'm about to show it on Saturday.”

FULL FIGHTS: Volkanovski vs Lopes 1 | Evloev vs Sterling | Yan vs Dvalishvili 2

Evloev has been used to fighting as the perceived B-side, with the majority of the fans in attendance rooting for his opponent when he fights. But on Saturday night, there’s a chance things could feel a little different. Whenever Russian fighters compete in Abu Dhabi, they’re always well supported, and Evloev may find he’s better supported in the arena than he usually is for his bouts.

When we asked if that would help give him extra energy on the night, he dismissed the notion and said that external factors like the location of the fight or the allegiance of the fans won’t affect how he performs on fight night. However, he did say that he’s looking forward to what comes after the fight, as he hopes to be able to enjoy the biggest win of his career with his friends and family.