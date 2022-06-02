Movsar Evloev Is Coming For Everyone

At 15-0, Evloev has been on the outside looking in at the division’s Top 15 until Dan Ige agreed to face him on this weekend’s UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik card. It was the perfect scenario for the 28-year-old, who has been sidelined thanks to injuries since he defeated Hakeem Dawodu at UFC 263 last June.

The time off allowed Evloev to heal up and continue adding to his game with his coaches at American Top Team. Now that it’s finally fight week, he can’t wait to seize his greatest opportunity to date.

Order UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka

“I’ve been waiting to fight for a whole year. I can’t wait,” Evloev told UFC.com. “Right now, we are almost at the finish line, and nothing can stop me.”

Evloev’s five wins in the UFC have proved that he is the real deal and absolutely should be competing against the top fighters in the featherweight division. Although he doesn’t feel like he’s earning the respect that he deserves, he isn’t concerned if people are dropping his name when talking about future featherweight title contenders.

He knows that will all change if things go according to plan against Ige.

“I don’t care if people forgot about me or not. All I need to do is enter the Octagon to remind them of who I am,” Evloev said. “This Saturday, I’m going to show the whole world that I’m the real contender for the belt.”

Beating the 10th-ranked 145-pounder in the world would be a statement win for Evloev. But what’s important to him isn’t necessarily getting the win; it’s defeating Ige in style that matters.