The Mount Rushmore of UFC Featherweights

When the WEC merged into the UFC, some of the best fighters in the world came along with it. One of those fighters was José Aldo, who was named the inaugural UFC featherweight champion at UFC 123.

Aldo’s first title reign lasted 1,848 days. It was pure dominance. Aldo defended the belt an astounding seven times against the likes of Chad Mendes, Frankie Edgar and “The Korean Zombie.”

He racked up 18 featherweight wins in WEC and UFC, which is the most by any fighter, and his eight title fight victories are the most by any featherweight ever.

Aldo’s first stint as the only featherweight champion in UFC history came to an end at UFC 194 when he was defeated by Conor McGregor. It was a magnificent run for Aldo and solidified him as not only the greatest featherweight of all-time, but one of the best pound-for-pound fighters we’ve ever seen.

He would later regain the crown vacated by McGregor and lose it to Max Holloway a year later, but after his loss to current champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 237, Aldo chose to move down a weight class to bantamweight, where he’s placed himself firmly as a top contender in the division.