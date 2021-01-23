Mounir Lazzez Won’t Be Beaten On His Home Turf

Since that bout, Lazzez (10-1) has felt a slight shift in his public perception, and while he welcomes the notoriety, he won’t let it go to his head.

“It’s been different and better because I get more attention, but it’s the same mission: stay calm, composed, humble and hard work,” the 33-year-old told UFC.com. “In Dubai, when I’m in the mall or walking, people know me. It’s a nice thing when you’re a home-grown fighter and people appreciate what you do. I want to perform for them.”

This time around, when he meets veteran Warlley Alves at UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Magny, Lazzez will have the opportunity to do just that. The UFC is allowing a limited number of fans into Etihad Arena for the event and that means that for the first time in the UFC, Lazzez will be able to fight in front of his people.