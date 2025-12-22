Most Shocking Knockouts In UFC History

Okay, sure, if you were to ask an Irish MMA fan in 2015 for their prediction of this fight, some might have said a one-punch knockout. But putting bias aside, not many people truly believed it would happen. Many UFC fighters and journalists alike didn’t see McGregor pulling off the win at all.

At the time, Aldo had won 25 of his last 26 fights and was the only featherweight champion in UFC history, a title he had defended seven times prior to this clash with McGregor. Unfortunately for Aldo, a rising superstar was bulldozing his way up the division during his reign, and when he was finally met with the thunderous left hand that had finished so many before him, Aldo too had fallen. The win propelled McGregor from MMA star to worldwide sensation and set the stage for some of the biggest moments in UFC history.

Jorge Masvidal Flying Knee KOs Ben Askren

