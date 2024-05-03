The Most Dangerous Vinc Pichel

“Words don't offend me,” said Pichel. “I like that energy, and once I crack this kid, they're going to be on my side.”

Pichel has been waiting a long time to crack Bonfim, six months to be exact, as it was in November of last year that the two were scheduled to meet in Sao Paulo. But Bonfim weighed in at 159.5 pounds, three-and-a-half pounds over the allotted limit, and the bout was scrapped. It wasn’t the ideal outcome for Pichel, but one he felt was necessary.

“I'm not trying to give him any more of an advantage than he already has in his backyard,” he said. “It's disrespectful, straight up, to not make weight, especially by that amount. He purposely did that.”

On Friday, both fighters clocked in at 156 pounds, making Saturday’s fight official, which is a good thing for all involved.