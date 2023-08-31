Morgan Charriere Waves Goodbye To Cage Warriors

Cage Warriors waved goodbye to one of the biggest stars in promotional history when the UFC came calling ahead of the return to Paris, France on September 2. Through all the ups and downs of his run, Charriere had the loudest pops, the biggest social media presence and some of the most memorable performances in promotional history.

Whether it was third-round finishes, the CW featherweight title or his 2021 Fight of the Year performance with Paul Hughes, Charriere gave thousands of fans something to scream about for over four years. There’s no doubt that taking the extra step into the UFC is always the dream for a fighter as talented as “The Last Pirate,” but it was still tough leaving the yellow gloves behind.