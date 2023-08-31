 Skip to main content
Morgan Charriere poses for a portrait during a UFC photo session on August 30, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Athletes

Morgan Charriere Waves Goodbye To Cage Warriors

He Defined An Era In A Promotion That Gave Us Conor McGregor, Michael Bisping, Paddy Pimblett, Ian Machado Garry And Many More, Will Morgan Charriere Steal The Show In The UFC The Way He Did In Cage Warriors For Almost A Half Of A Decade?
By Walker Van Wey, UFC FIGHT PASS • Aug. 31, 2023

It’s the end of an era for the kings of European MMA and a new chapter for debuting UFC featherweight Morgan Charriere.

Cage Warriors waved goodbye to one of the biggest stars in promotional history when the UFC came calling ahead of the return to Paris, France on September 2. Through all the ups and downs of his run, Charriere had the loudest pops, the biggest social media presence and some of the most memorable performances in promotional history.

Whether it was third-round finishes, the CW featherweight title or his 2021 Fight of the Year performance with Paul Hughes, Charriere gave thousands of fans something to scream about for over four years. There’s no doubt that taking the extra step into the UFC is always the dream for a fighter as talented as “The Last Pirate,” but it was still tough leaving the yellow gloves behind.

(L-R) Yanis Ghemmouri, Taylor Lapilus, Morgan Charriere, Nora Cornolle, Ciryl Gane and William Gomis, Benoit Saint Denis and Manon Fiorot pose before the UFC Fight night at Arc De Triomphe on August 29, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Zuffa LLC)
(L-R) Yanis Ghemmouri, Taylor Lapilus, Morgan Charriere, Nora Cornolle, Ciryl Gane and William Gomis, Benoit Saint Denis and Manon Fiorot pose before the UFC Fight night at Arc De Triomphe on August 29, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Zu

“It was a small pinch in the heart as I have done some years there and have a lot of memories, but I’ve done my time there, so I was ready for the next step,” Charriere said.

With nine trips to the Cage Warriors cage, Charriere has endless amounts of moments to reflect on, but unsurprisingly cherishes bringing the featherweight belt back to his home country most. Whether wins or losses, Charriere explains that every moment was made better by being under the Cage Warriors banner.

Any promotion would have fought for the star featherweight, but none of them quite had the feel that Cage Warriors had when they packed an arena for a Charriere bout.

“The [Cage Warriors] staff was incredible and the atmosphere in the arena was something different than these big shows,” Charriere explained. “You feel like it’s where the future of the sport is made.”

Now with the CW team in the rear-view mirror, Charriere can hardly believe the opportunity is here but promises that he’s there to steal the show. Casual fans may not know who he is walking into the arena, but they’ll walk out with a new favorite fighter.

The energy of the Charriere fanbase is possibly as infectious as the excitement going on inside the cage.

