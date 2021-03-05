Morgan Charriere: Sending A Message

His fans operate on a loyalty that is hard to come by outside of the UFC. They take note to everything that’s said for better or worse from his opponents. Should you attack him, you might as well turn your notifications off. Charriere doesn’t react because he never has to. He’s been through it before.

“They don’t forget on Twitter,” Charriere laughed. “I think my fight with Dean Trueman had bad blood. It was my last fight before I became featherweight champion and there was a bit of bad blood but I don’t like to trash talk with people so it was him talking trash on Twitter to my followers; they will do the attacking for me.”

Watch Charriere Defend His Title On UFC Fight Pass

Vucenic’s DM’s have already been pillaged by “The Last Pirate’s” hearties and while Charriere isn’t afraid to engage verbally, it’s not his style. For those doubting his credibility and skills, he’s got a very simple message.

“They can say whatever they want because when we get in the cage, they will know I’m not a YouTuber,” Charriere said. “I’m the featherweight Cage Warriors champ right now. I think I can prove I’m not just a YouTuber. If they want to look at me like this, they can, but when they lose to me they will have no excuse.”

