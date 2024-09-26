Morgan Charriere Is Doing What He Loves

“I'm really more confident on my level and on my place here in the UFC,” Charriere told UFC.com. “I really deserve to be here, and I just want to fight and showcase my skills to people. I've grown. I feel really more confident, more ready. I know what to expect from the crowd here in Paris, so it's easier this time. I feel a lot less pressure right now than last year, so it will be easier for me to perform.”

Get Ready For UFC's Return To Paris With Our Fight By Fight Preview!

Although the night was a memorable and milestone one for Charriere, it wasn’t all smooth sailing. He felt the expectations bearing down on him as he strutted to the Octagon, and he is excited to fight free of those first-time jitters on September 28.

“There was a lot of emotion, a lot of things (last year),” he said. “Everybody was really high on emotion around me. It was really something that you can feel on the fight week. It was hard to stay focused on everything. Right now, it's more like, ‘Yeah, we’re used to it.’ We know what we're going to do.”