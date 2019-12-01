Moreno Reaching Next Level In Second UFC Stint

“It's from my professional debut,” explains flyweight contender Brandon Moreno. “I was a 17-year-old kid and my opponent was much bigger than me and very imposing. Everyone thought I was going to lose. Unexpectedly, the announcer introduced me as "The Assassin Baby." I won by submission in the first round, so I kept the nickname.”

Moreno laughs, and if you’ve ever seen him or been around him, you’ll know that laughing and / or smiling are his default modes. It’s a refreshing thing to see, yet that doesn’t dilute the intensity the Tijuana shows up with on fight night, and UFC fans got a reminder of that in September when he made his first Octagon start since May 2018 against Askar Askarov.

“It might sound odd, but I felt nervous and calm at the same time,” said Moreno of his return to the UFC. “I knew that I had a lot of pressure on me and that I had to make a good impression in my return, but I was also confident in all the good work I had done.”