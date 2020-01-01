More Than A Pair Of Shorts For Bryce Mitchell

“A lot of people have said that they like how I carry myself, and I like that they like that, you know? I’ve never tried to put on an act. You won’t see me calling none of these fighters bad fighters because I just don’t believe that they are. Everybody that I’ve fought is a good fighter, and these are some tough challenges for me. I’m planning to keep winning and fighting to the best of my ability.”

In Fili, he’ll certainly be facing another good fighter, a UFC veteran looking to make his run to the elite.

“I think Andre is world-class. He has never been dominated in a fight. Even when he’s fought some of the best people, he was in there fighting them. It wasn’t easy for nobody. He’s no pushover. I just don’t like how he talks a lot of s--- about me. That’s what makes me mad. I don’t know nothing about him other than I think he’s a good fighter. I’m gonna go in there and give him hell.

“If I go out there and dominate Fili, I do something nobody else has ever done. Dude has been in the UFC seven years. 16 fights. Fought world champs. Nobody has ever dominated him. So I go out there and do that, I do something ain’t nobody’s done.”

Count Fili among the tiny minority who aren’t captivated by Mitchell’s success; just don’t ask Mitchell to care.

“I’m really not worried about who’s watching or who has more Instagram followers, what people have to say…none of that. I show up and I fight to the best of my ability, because that’s all I can control. I can’t control if people like me. I hope that they do, but I’m not going to say this or do that to try to make people like me. I just try to be myself and hopefully people do like that.”