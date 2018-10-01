Morales Won't Feel Like UFC Fighter Until He Wins

“He’s told me so many stories,” laughs Morales, who makes his own UFC debut on Saturday against Song Yadong. “He’s got some of the craziest stories and it’s so insane to me. Those guys used to go hard. It’s a different world, almost.”

It was, which leads to the second question of why would he want to continue to fight after hearing all those stories? Morales doesn’t blink, because he’s cut from the same cloth as those old-school battlers. And being around Fryklund only convinces him that he made the right choice of vocation.

“There’s a wealth of knowledge with that guy,” said Morales. “If you could tip him upside down and drain all this stuff out of him in hourglass form, it would take ten years to get all the information out of his head.”

Yes, that’s the best description of anything I’ve seen in a long time. Morales laughs, then explains just what his coach brings to the table.

“Every time I go in there, it doesn’t even matter if it’s a half-hour session with him, I feel like I learn two to three new things that almost completely change my game,” he said. “How it settles in, I feel like, ‘Wow, I can really use this, I understand this,’ which leads me to understand this other aspect of MMA and fighting, in general.”

The 28-year-old Morales is a work in progress, and he’ll be the first to admit it. But if you’ve seen the bantamweight prospect in action, it’s clear that he can fight, so much so that it appeared that a UFC contract was a done deal for him in July when he finished up his first round with Domingo Pilarte on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. Unfortunately, the dominant finish to the frame and the idea of the contract distracted the 7-1 prospect.