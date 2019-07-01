Morales Making The Most Of Every Opportunity

“I can’t complain at all, really,” he said. “I’m loving every minute.”

As a reminder, this is someone who made the move from Oregon to Las Vegas, has fought four times in the last year, and is about to make his fifth walk in the last 12 months against Benito Lopez this Saturday in Sacramento. That’s a whirlwind for anyone to deal with.

“Just a little bit,” Morales agrees. “But it’s the right kind.”

And before you call “Vandetta” the 135-pound Donald Cerrone, consider that he hasn’t been fighting at the UFC level all this time. He’s had a bit of a rollercoaster ride that began when he lost a hard-fought bout to Dom Pilarte on week five of last year’s Contender Series.

There were two ways to deal with that situation. He could have felt that he showed enough to get a later call to the UFC, or that now it was back to the regional scene to build up another winning streak.