Montserrat Rendon Eyes "Monster" Debut

“I know it's been just five fights, but it's an eight-year process. I've worked so hard to actually be here. I understand that there's challenges, that there's more ahead of us. But we've worked so hard to actually be here, and I'm going to do everything to stay here.”

Like many of us, she watched in awe as her compatriots performed at the highest levels of showmanship at last week’s Noche UFC, and it goes without saying that she would like to find her place in that story.

“The Mexicans that were there at that event, they represented us so well. So many triumphs. They really lived up to it, with the greatest being the champ, Alexa Grasso; such an example for us, we have so much respect and admiration for her. They set the tone for all of us.”

The dream of fighting at home in Mexico City in front of her people and sharing in that proud combat sports tradition is a real one, but whether it’s the UFC APEX or some far off place, the audience she cares most about is always the same one: her son, Matias. Nobody is more excited for Mom to make her UFC debut, and he’s already party-planning.