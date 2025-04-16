Montreal In For A Treat At UFC 315

I say fittingly because the first event at Centre Bell was headlined by a welterweight title fight, as Matt Serra bravely ventured north of the border for his title unification bout with interim champ and Montreal native Georges St-Pierre at UFC 83.

The event was a complete sell-out, setting, at the time, a record for the largest attendance in UFC history, a mark that would be broken the following year when the promotion returned to La Belle Province for the second time. The third trip to Montreal reset the attendance record one more time, upping the mark by nearly two thousand spectators, the vast majority of whom went home elated after GSP jabbed the face off Josh Koscheck to successfully retain his title.

A couple more events followed, but by that time, the rest of Canada had finally come on board with sanctioning mixed martial arts events, opening the door for trips to Vancouver and Toronto, before Calgary, Winnipeg and several others all followed. While the sport has spread across this vast land I call home, and the Octagon has bounced from coast-to-coast and various points in between, its pending return to Montreal feels like a return to a city that means so much to the fabric of this sport here in Canada.

