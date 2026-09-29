Monthly Report | September 2026

We got a little bit of everything inside the Octagon in September, as the month featured an international card, a tentpole event in Arizona, a stellar numbered event in Los Angeles, and an entertaining event at the Meta APEX to close things out.
Months with a robust assortment of events mean there are usually heaps of compelling performances to choose from when handing out the hardware, and that is certainly the case here, as the four-event slate produced a ton of incredible moments and standout performances over the past four Saturdays.
So, without any further ado, let’s get into the standout efforts from inside the Octagon across September.
Breakout Performance: Salahdine Parnasse (UFC Paris)
When you’re booked against a rankings staple in a main event assignment for your debut, it comes with significant expectations, especially when everyone is singing your praises, but none of that hindered Salahdine Parnasse when he rolled into the Octagon in Paris and rolled through Dan Hooker.
WATCH: Salahdine Parnasse's Post-Fight Interview
The former KSW “double champ” looked the part of an immediate contender as many anticipated, remaining completely unfazed by the bells and whistles of being in the UFC for the first time before stepping into the cage. Once the action got underway, it was all business and an impressive showing for the French lightweight, who came forward, happy to engage with the seasoned Hooker.
Midway through the first, Parnasse uncorked a left body kick that connected with a thud, folding “The Hangman” over and ending the fight.
After a couple of years where highly regarded signees struggled out of the gates, the 28-year-old readymade superstar showed out, entering to a hero’s welcome and turning in a dominant performance before calling for a fight with Max Holloway, noting that he isn’t interested in a slow climb up the ranks. He debuted at No. 9 in the media rankings following the win and should find himself in there with someone positioned ahead of him next time out.
Parnasse is the genuine article, and regardless of who he faces next, you’re going to want to tune in.
Honorable Mentions: Delphine Benouaich, Mathieu Duclos Pavel Andrusca, Axel Sola, Sean King III, Yousri Belgaroui, Casey O’Neill, Sean Sharaf, Yazmin Jauregui, Brady Hiestand, Tina Black, Luis Hernandez
Submission of the Month: Casey O’Neill hits an elevator armbar (UFC 331)
A straight right-hand counter to a naked low kick landed Casey O’Neill on her back in the center of the Octagon less than 30 seconds into her clash with Eduarda Moura in Los Angeles, giving the Brazilian grappler exactly what she was looking forward to without too much effort to begin the fight.
MORE: Casey O'Neill's Backstage Interview In Los Angeles
But O’Neill never settled, immediately searching for wrist control while shifting her hips and climbing with her legs in an effort to move Moura back into her guard or even work around to the back. The back-and-forth between the two on the canvas continued — Moura advancing and looking to get off heavy ground-and-pound, O’Neill hunting for ways to create space and minimize damage — before the Brazilian dove on an anaconda choke attempt midway through the opening stanza.
O’Neill remained calm and worked her way free quickly, funneling Moura back into her guard, where she did what every coach and analyst urges athletes to do in that spot, getting her feet on Moura’s hips and pushing off, sending her opponent into the air and off balance. O’Neill immediately attacked the arm, catching a belly-down armbar as Moura’s body came back towards the mat, extending and securing the tap to earn her second straight first-round stoppage win.
This was an outstanding display of how to stay active off your back, remain calm in a bad position, and create offense, and is the kind of sequence that honestly should be shown when drilling these positions in the gym.
“King” Casey is on a roll, and the flyweight division just may have another contender to consider.
Honorable Mentions: Benouaich vs Sofia Montenegro, Kurtis Campbell vs Trevor Peek, Tommy Gantt vs Drakkar Klose, Jean Silva vs Jose Miguel Delgado, Hiestand vs Rinya Nakamura, Hernandez vs Sedriques Dumas
Knockout of the Month: Sean King III vs Jessie Rosas (Noche UFC)
This was violent and impressive.
Hear What Sean King III Had To Say About His Impressive Debut
After 30 seconds of trading kicks as they felt each other out and searched for their timing and range, King III ducked under a lazy left hand from Rosas to swiftly close the distance and gather him for a takedown. As he did, the New Orleans native trapped his fellow newcomer’s left arm, pinning it to his body as he elevated Rosas into the air and slammed him to the mat with tremendous force, knocking him out cold.
Just a brilliant showing from the debuting 22-year-old, who advanced to 7-0 with the swift, emphatic finish while instantly stamping himself as someone to watch in the talent-rich featherweight division.
Honorable Mentions: Duclos vs Luis Felipe Dias, Losene Keita vs Muhammad Naimov, Sola vs Fares Ziam, Parnasse vs Dan Hooker, Joanderson Brito, Ryan Gandra, Sharaf vs Gable Steveson, Arman Tsarukyan vs Mauricio Ruffy, Yazmin Jauregui vs Vanessa Demopoulos, Elves Brener vs Josiah Harrell, Tina Black vs Melissa Amaya
Fight of the Month: Raul Rosas Jr. and Raoni Barcelos brawl at the APEX (UFC Vegas 121)
The way this one ended shifted the tenor of the night, but before that, this was an electric battle between a pair of bantamweights that refused to stop trying to claw forward in the ultra-competitive division.
Rosas Jr. came out hot to start his first UFC main event, working behind clearly progressing boxing to touch up his Brazilian counterpart, who had more than a few moments of his own as well. Over the next three rounds, the veteran Barcelos began seizing control of the contest, mixing up his off-tempo, slightly unconventional boxing with deft foot sweeps and quick takedowns that kept his 21-year-old adversary off balance and unable to build any real momentum.
By the end of the fourth, both men were bloodied and exhausted, with Barcelos seemingly in control, only for Rosas Jr. to come out of the corner like a house on fire, taking the fight to Barcelos. The tenured Brazilian responded, and the two fell into the clinch along the fence, where Rosas Jr. laced his leg with Barcelos’ and twisted him to the canvas, causing a still-unknown injury that brought the compelling battle to a scary, unexpected halt.
Thankfully, Barcelos has shared that he’s doing well, easing the minds of all those left anxious following the conclusion of the bout. With the nerves about his health resolved, we can return our attention to everything that happened before and the tremendous showing each man turned in.
This was the kind of grimy, hard-fought contest that Rosas Jr. needed to experience and survive if he’s truly going to make a run at Jon Jones’ record as the youngest champion in UFC history, while Barcelos showed he’s as game as they come and deserving of his place in the top 15.
Honorable Mentions: Tommy McMillen vs Marwan Rahiki, Alexa Grasso vs Manon Fiorot, Joshua Van vs Alexandre Pantoja