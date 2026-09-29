Monthly Report | September 2026

Months with a robust assortment of events mean there are usually heaps of compelling performances to choose from when handing out the hardware, and that is certainly the case here, as the four-event slate produced a ton of incredible moments and standout performances over the past four Saturdays.

So, without any further ado, let’s get into the standout efforts from inside the Octagon across September.

Breakout Performance: Salahdine Parnasse (UFC Paris)

When you’re booked against a rankings staple in a main event assignment for your debut, it comes with significant expectations, especially when everyone is singing your praises, but none of that hindered Salahdine Parnasse when he rolled into the Octagon in Paris and rolled through Dan Hooker.

WATCH: Salahdine Parnasse's Post-Fight Interview

The former KSW “double champ” looked the part of an immediate contender as many anticipated, remaining completely unfazed by the bells and whistles of being in the UFC for the first time before stepping into the cage. Once the action got underway, it was all business and an impressive showing for the French lightweight, who came forward, happy to engage with the seasoned Hooker.