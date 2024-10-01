Monthly Report | September 2024

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Battle has been a diamond in the rough with intriguing upside since his time in Season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter, where he was the last pick of Team Volkanovski and went on to win the middleweight competition. Since relocating to the welterweight ranks, the North Carolina native has gone 4-1 with one no contest, earning finishes in each of those victories and showing improvements the whole way through.

UFC PARIS REWIND: Final Results | Battle's Octagon Interview

The fight with Jousset felt like a perfect representation of all those elements coming together, as he warmed into the contest and eventually cranked the temperature up on the New Zealand-based welterweight to where he could no longer stand the heat. It was as if Battle went into the fight wanting to get through the first round, feel out the power and physicality of Jousset, and go from there, and once he made those reads, he started applying the pressure, forcing the Frenchman to wilt.

But what took this from a strong showing in the Octagon to a real breakout performance was the way Battle carried himself throughout the week, on his walk to the Octagon, and after the fact.

Draped in gold chains and bleached blonde hair, the 30-year-old was happy to play the loathsome heel all week, feeding off the boos and general “enemy territory” vibes that come with being an American in Paris fighting a French athlete. He walked out to a Jay-Z and Kanye West track that, as it says in the song, courtesy of a sample from the Will Ferrell movie Blades of Steel, “It’s provocative… it gets the people going.” As soon as he won, Battle put his chains back on and went all Rick Rude during his WWF years on the audience.