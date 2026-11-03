Monthly Report | October 2026

To say October was an action-packed month feels like it doesn’t quite do the month justice, honestly.
There were 65 fights across five events in October, and just under 70-percent of the bouts ended in a finish — 36 of the 65 contests were stopped due to strikes as well as another nine by submission. On top of that, the UFC’s return to Edmonton set a record for the most consecutive stoppages (11) and equaled the mark from August’s trip to Belgrade for most finishes in a modern UFC event (12).
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With that kind of explosive action, there were plenty of high points to pick from when it came to handing out hardware this month.
Breakout Performance: Mike Malott is the genuine article (UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott)
Malott’s rise in the welterweight division has been impressive, but it has also been met with some “Yeah, but…” reactions because he faced some fighters who weren’t exactly in their primes. Was Kevin Holland and Gilbert Burns a little older? Yes. Are they still established talents that were viewed as real tests? Absolutely, but once Malott banked those wins, the explanations came rolling in trying to take away from what he did.
There are still going to be people that do that with his knockout win over Joaquin Buckley in Edmonton, but Buckley was still stationed in the top-10, and had never been put out the way Malott put him out at Rogers Place. What stands out more — and the main reason “Proper Mike” gets his props here — is how composed Malott is at all times in the Octagon. He won the first round on all three scorecards and at no time during the week did he seem like a guy that was anxious about stepping in with someone like Buckley. He met him on his terms and beat him handily to extend his winning streak to five and take up residence in the top-10 of the welterweight division.
WATCH: Mike Malott Octagon Interview | UFC Edmonton
Although he’s set to turn 35 later this week, Malott doesn’t have the kind of mileage on him you would expect from most his age. This was his 18th professional appearance, and all but three of those fights have ended before the final horn, meaning he hasn’t taken a ton of damage over the years. Welterweight is flush with talent at the moment but make no mistake about it: Malott is the genuine article.
Honorable Mentions: Johnny Walker, Damian Pinas, Imanol Rodriguez, Alice Pereira, Allen Frye Jr., Otari Tanzilovi, Chelsea Chandler, Joel Faglier, Cristian Perez, Colby Thicknesse, Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev, Lucia Szabova
Submission of the Month: Abus Magomedov apes Nate Diaz (UFC 333)
Abus Magomedov is settling into a nice position in the middleweight division, having won five of his last six and six of nine overall in the UFC to land at No. 9 in the Meta rankings and No. 12 in the media rankings. The fact that his losses have come against Sean Strickland, Caio Borralho, and Joe Pyfer, all of whom are ranked ahead of him, is far less of a demerit than they were initially. Last month, the 36-year-old veteran showed his class by swiftly halting Cam Rowston. At UFC 333, he closed the distance quickly and forced Rowston into a panicked takedown attempt that proved fatal. Magomedov immediately attacked the guillotine choke.
Rowston tried to defend and scramble, but Magomedov held on tight, and once he had the choke locked in, Rowston immediately went to sleep, allowing the Russian-born veteran to offer a single bicep flex that immediately reminded me of Nathan Diaz locking up Kurt Pellegrino in a triangle choke and offing the double bicep flex (and double birds).
WATCH: Abus Magomedov Submits Cam Rowston In Round 1 | UFC 333
Magomedov may not make a run at the middleweight title, but he’s the type of well-rounded, battle-tested veteran every division needs in the 8-15 range in the rankings.
Honorable Mentions: Brendson Ribeiro vs Felipe Franco, Brendan Allen vs Christian Leroy Duncan, SuYoung You vs Cody Chovancek, Chandler vs Melissa Croden, Steven Koslow vs Chad Anheliger, Nick Galanti vs Julien Leblanc, Timmy Cuamba vs Louis Jourdain, Joe Kropschot vs Nick Klein
Knockout of the Month: Julian Erosa goes out on a high (UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan)
Fighters don’t often get the chance to go out on their own terms or with a special moment, which is why it was surprising when Erosa didn’t make his fight in Seattle earlier this year his swan song. A resident of Yakima, Washington, it was his first chance to fight in the Pacific Northwest in six years and felt like a perfect chance for “Juicy J” to get a hometown send-off much like the one Spokane-native Michael Chiesa received later that night.
Last weekend, Erosa made the walk for the final time in his adopted hometown of Las Vegas and got the exit most fighters dream of, registering a first-round knockout of JeongYeong Lee that came with a $100,000 Performance of the Night bonus. It was a performance that served as a perfect capstone of a career that was all-action all the time.
Erosa got hurt right away as Lee clocked him with a quick, reaching left hook that scrambled his circuits. He got popped again on the way up and wisely dropped to his knees to chase a takedown in order to get some recovery time. He cleared the cobwebs and the two returned to open space, meeting quite literally in the center of the Octagon, where they resumed throwing bombs at one another. Lee didn’t stop landing, but Erosa wore them a little better and scored with a couple of his own. When Lee started to load up a right hand, Erosa launched a rocket that landed square.
As Laura Sanko said on the broadcast, “That fight was exactly how Julian Erosa’s career has gone,” and it’s why the always entertaining featherweight battler will be missed.
Happy Retirement, Julian!
Honorable Mentions: Eric Nolan vs Court McGee, Jacobe Smith vs Bruce Whitehead, Walker vs Mick Parkin, Pinas vs Andrey Pulyaev, Roman Kopylov vs Ateba Gautier, Frye Jr. vs RJ Harris, Katlyn Cerminara vs Mackenzie Stiller, Perez vs Kyle Nelson, Kody Steele vs Noah Gugnon, Dominick Reyes vs Azamat Murzakanov, Lone’er Kavanagh vs Ramazan Temirov, Tom Nolan vs Renato Moicano
Fight of the Month: Yan-Dvalishvili trilogy ends in style (UFC 333)
After a pair of one-sided contests to begin this trilogy, the final installment was special.
This time around, Dvalishvili was the one that came out pushing incredibly hard, chasing takedowns and working to stay in Yan’s face, forcing the champion into defensive mode as often as possible. However, even with his insane level of conditioning, you wondered if Dvalishvili could maintain his pace given that Yan was doing an excellent job of defending and scoring when he could.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Fight By Fight Preview | Fighters On The Rise
Late in the third round, the champion landed a shot to the body that clearly hurt the challenger. It proved to be the deciding moment of the contest as from there out, Yan was the more effective of the two. He continued to have an easier time thwarting takedown attempts and landing against Dvalishvili, who, to his credit, never stopped trying to come forward.
When the fight ended and the scorecards were read, it was 48-47 across the board for Yan, who won the final three rounds in the eyes of all three judges.
This was an incredible rivalry that produced two outstanding championship fights between a pair of tremendous talents, and it has to rank pretty high on the list of best trilogies in UFC history… but that’s a feature for another time.
Honorable Mentions: Roberto Soldic vs Khaos Williams, Colby Thicknesse vs Asaf Chopurov, Julian Erosa vs JeongYeong Lee