Monthly Report | October 2026

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There are still going to be people that do that with his knockout win over Joaquin Buckley in Edmonton, but Buckley was still stationed in the top-10, and had never been put out the way Malott put him out at Rogers Place. What stands out more — and the main reason “Proper Mike” gets his props here — is how composed Malott is at all times in the Octagon. He won the first round on all three scorecards and at no time during the week did he seem like a guy that was anxious about stepping in with someone like Buckley. He met him on his terms and beat him handily to extend his winning streak to five and take up residence in the top-10 of the welterweight division.

WATCH: Mike Malott Octagon Interview | UFC Edmonton

Although he’s set to turn 35 later this week, Malott doesn’t have the kind of mileage on him you would expect from most his age. This was his 18th professional appearance, and all but three of those fights have ended before the final horn, meaning he hasn’t taken a ton of damage over the years. Welterweight is flush with talent at the moment but make no mistake about it: Malott is the genuine article.

Honorable Mentions: Johnny Walker, Damian Pinas, Imanol Rodriguez, Alice Pereira, Allen Frye Jr., Otari Tanzilovi, Chelsea Chandler, Joel Faglier, Cristian Perez, Colby Thicknesse, Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev, Lucia Szabova

Submission of the Month: Abus Magomedov apes Nate Diaz (UFC 333)

Abus Magomedov is settling into a nice position in the middleweight division, having won five of his last six and six of nine overall in the UFC to land at No. 9 in the Meta rankings and No. 12 in the media rankings. The fact that his losses have come against Sean Strickland, Caio Borralho, and Joe Pyfer, all of whom are ranked ahead of him, is far less of a demerit than they were initially. Last month, the 36-year-old veteran showed his class by swiftly halting Cam Rowston. At UFC 333, he closed the distance quickly and forced Rowston into a panicked takedown attempt that proved fatal. Magomedov immediately attacked the guillotine choke.