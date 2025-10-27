Monthly Report | October 2025

When Jourdain made the move to bantamweight last year ahead of his fight with Victor Henry in Edmonton, it was met with curiosity and optimism, as the all-action French-Canadian had always been a little undersized for the featherweight ranks. After submitting Henry in the second round, it was clear Jourdain was a good fit in the new weight division, and the next step was getting a better read on where he stood in the divisional hierarchy.

An injury forced him out of a planned matchup with Ricky Simon in Atlanta, a fight that would’ve been a tremendous measuring stick. But his pairing with Davey Grant in Vancouver served the same purpose, and boy oh boy did the standout from Quebec make a statement, announcing himself as a legitimate threat in the 135-pound ranks.

Midway through the first round, after attempting it twice before and not missing by much, Jourdain elevated and blasted Grant with a jumping knee that sent the British stalwart to the canvas in a heap. When he eventually tried to wrestle up, Jourdain dove on a guillotine choke, shifting from an arm-in to his signature palm-to-palm, high angled version to collect the tap.

Two fights, two submissions against two game veterans. More importantly, the 29-year-old from Beloeil isn’t physically overmatched in there anymore. Size was his limiting factor at featherweight, but at bantamweight, Jourdain is a tremendous fit and a dangerous new addition to the ranks. Do not be surprised if he lands opposite someone with a number by their name next time out.

