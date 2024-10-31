MONTHLY REPORT: OCTOBER 2024

Each month, the Honorable Mentions section of each of these awards identifies those performances, but this month feels like one of those instances where some of the silver and bronze medal-winning efforts would have garnered the top spot in previous months.

For instance, Shara Magomedov landed the first double spinning backfist finish I can ever recall in all my years of covering MMA, but that effort against Armen Petrosyan, as inventive and shocking as it was, couldn’t unseat this month’s Knockout of the Month winner. Same goes for Court McGee and Ryan Spann’s first-round submission finishes in Salt Lake City; both were tremendous and worthy of greater attention, but there was another finish in Abu Dhabi that carried too much impact to not claim the top spot this month.

But this is ultimately a good problem to have, as it means we’ve been treated to another outstanding month of action inside the Octagon, with plenty to discuss and more tremendous performances to consider as we get closer to handing out year-end hardware.

Here’s a look at the efforts that stood out the most in October.

Breakout Performance: Anthony Hernandez

It’s strange calling someone’s sixth consecutive victory — and fourth straight finish — their breakout performance, but that was the case with Hernandez’ dominant fifth-round stoppage win over Michel Pereira this month in Las Vegas.