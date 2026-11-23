The penultimate month of the 2026 slate delivered a trio of events and plenty to choose from when putting together this collection of award winners.
One quick note before we dive in: Navajo Stirling had a brilliant performance, without question, knocking out former light heavyweight champ Jiri Prochazka in the final contest of the month, but when it comes to the Breakout Performance selection, I try to highlight emerging names that took a step forward, and not highly ranked standouts that affirmed their excellence.
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He looked amazing, and there will be plenty of time to rave about his efforts at the end of the year.
On with the show.
Breakout Performance: Elijah Smith (UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker)
Smith went into his bout with Davey Grant at the end of his contract and put himself in a great position at the negotiating table. The 24-year-old bantamweight, who was 3-0 with finishes in his last two appearances, met Grant in the center of the Octagon and got to the target first as they both threw left hands. Grant backed up and Smith chased him down, another heavy left felling him along the fence before a thudding right hand shut off his lights completely.
WATCH: Elijah Smith Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker
In one minute, Smith not only moved his record to 4-0 with three consecutive finishes but also elevated himself to the doorstep of the top 15. The second-generation rising star has all the elements you look for in a prospect, not to mention the wealth of talented people to work with in Denver.
Smith posted recently on his social media that he’d signed a new deal with the promotion, and it would not be surprising to see him take another step up in competition in the first quarter of 2027.
Honorable Mentions: Nina Milošević, Bia Mesquita, John Mitchell
Submission of the Month: Bia Mesquita dominates, taps Macy Chiasson (UFC 334)
This was the one category that was tougher to finalize, as Kayla Harrison’s title-fight finish of Amanda Nunes and Amir Albazi’s comeback finish of Alessandro Costa were both impressive, but I went with Mesquita because this was a major step up in competition for the undefeated standout, and she was utterly dominant in collecting her fourth consecutive submission win since arriving in the UFC.
What really stood out about Mesquita’s effort was that she didn’t just hunt for submissions once she put Chiasson on the deck. She made sure to strike and forced her into tough choices. Even when she climbed into mount and then floated to the back, Mesquita opened up with strikes, which opened the door for the fight-ending rear-naked choke.
WATCH: Bia Mesquita Post-Fight Interview | Polymarket UFC 334
Joe Rogan evoked Mackenzie Dern’s name during the broadcast, which Daniel Cormier pushed back on due to strength of schedule. To me, Mesquita’s game reminds me far more of Demian Maia when he first arrived in the UFC in terms of the wrestling component, but even the two-division title challenger didn’t have the ground-and-pound Mesquita does. She now sits at No. 5 in the Meta rankings and No. 8 in the media set, which means something big is in her future once 2027 rolls around.
Honorable Mentions: Austin Bashi vs Carlos Calderon, Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes, Amir Albazi vs Alessandro Costa,
Knockout of the Month: What a Way to Go Out for “Wonderboy” (UFC 334)
You honestly couldn’t have written it any better. Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson chose UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden for his swan song and closed out his career with a third-round spinning wheel kick finish of Charles Radtke that was the perfect representation of what made the 43-year-old so much fun to watch.
Even though there is some noticeable greying in the temples, Thompson was still out there in his traditional karate stance, hands low, throwing an assortment of kicks and working to keep Radtke off him. He was still quick, doing well to keep things upright and work off the fence whenever “Chuck Buffalo” tried to close the distance and turn things into a grind. After circling into space and throwing a kick to the midsection that landed, Thompson spun and went high with his heel, connecting with enough force to scramble Radtke’s equilibrium.
WATCH: Thank You, Stephen Thompson
Thompson never won gold, but he fought for the welterweight title twice and was a contender for the majority of his career before becoming a measuring stick in the late stages. He is one of the true good guys of the sport, and for him to get to close things out in this manner felt fitting.
Thanks for all the memories, “Wonderboy” — enjoy retirement, family life, and driving the bus.
Honorable Mentions: Jose Souza vs Jonny Parsons, Thomas Petersen vs Gabriel Lorenço, Smith vs Davey Grant, César Almeida vs Donte Johnson, Terrance McKinney vs Jim Miller, Mitchell vs Shoaib Yousaf, Diyar Nurgozhay vs Alik Lorenz, Navajo Stirling vs Jiri Prochazka,
Fight of the Month: Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit Battle for Heavyweight Gold (UFC 334)
I was so fascinated by this, and it exceeded my expectations, which felt really satisfying after Eric Nicksick and I got to the heart of in our Coach Conversation about the matchup.
When Hokit fought Curtis Blaydes earlier this year, I remember audibly gasping when he charged across the Octagon and cracked Blaydes and set the tone. It signaled Hokit wasn’t interested in respecting the tenured veteran, so when he came out looking to do the same to Gane, it wasn’t surprising. What did catch me off-guard was how effective he was in forcing the technical and measured French champion to fight on his terms. Gane had to move, had to throw while backing up, and never got to settle into the clean, diverse striking attack we’re used to seeing from him. Make no mistake about it: Gane was still effective, even when forced out of his comfort zone, and as the fight progressed and Hokit’s energy reserves waned, “Bon Gamin” was able to pull away from the pesky challenger and secure the win.
WATCH: Ciryl Gane Octagon Interview | UFC 334
Although I personally don’t think an immediate rematch is required, I do think we’ll end up seeing these two share the Octagon again in the future. If Hokit can combine his takedowns and pressure while doing a better job of rationing out his energy, things could get even more interesting. At the same time, you know Gane is going to have counters to what will be coming his way too.
Let Gane defend his title against Alexander Volkov, give Hokit the winner of the UFC 335 showdown between Alex Pereira and Sergei Pavlovich, and let’s see how things shake out.
Honorable Mentions: Petersen vs Lorenço, Johnny Walker vs Waldo Cortes Acosta, Albazi vs Costa