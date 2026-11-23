Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This was the one category that was tougher to finalize, as Kayla Harrison’s title-fight finish of Amanda Nunes and Amir Albazi’s comeback finish of Alessandro Costa were both impressive, but I went with Mesquita because this was a major step up in competition for the undefeated standout, and she was utterly dominant in collecting her fourth consecutive submission win since arriving in the UFC.

What really stood out about Mesquita’s effort was that she didn’t just hunt for submissions once she put Chiasson on the deck. She made sure to strike and forced her into tough choices. Even when she climbed into mount and then floated to the back, Mesquita opened up with strikes, which opened the door for the fight-ending rear-naked choke.

WATCH: Bia Mesquita Post-Fight Interview | Polymarket UFC 334

Joe Rogan evoked Mackenzie Dern’s name during the broadcast, which Daniel Cormier pushed back on due to strength of schedule. To me, Mesquita’s game reminds me far more of Demian Maia when he first arrived in the UFC in terms of the wrestling component, but even the two-division title challenger didn’t have the ground-and-pound Mesquita does. She now sits at No. 5 in the Meta rankings and No. 8 in the media set, which means something big is in her future once 2027 rolls around.

Honorable Mentions: Austin Bashi vs Carlos Calderon, Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes, Amir Albazi vs Alessandro Costa,

Knockout of the Month: What a Way to Go Out for “Wonderboy” (UFC 334)