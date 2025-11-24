Monthly Report | November 2025

Nickal has been a work-in-progress throughout his first three years in the UFC, flashing upside, but room to grow and areas he needed to develop in order to maximize the impressive grappling skills he brought with him from the jump. This was the first instance where you saw the fruits of those labors, and the fact that it came following the first loss of his career, in a bout he was winning comfortably, tells me a lot about the kind of competitor and prospect the Penn State standout is and what to expect from him going forward.

There are going to be people that want to “yeah, but…” this performance (because there always are) based on who he was facing and the nature of the stylistic matchup, but for me, that’s what makes it all the more impressive because how many times have we witnessed two grapplers get into an ugly kickboxing match that delivers minimal excitement? Nickal looked crisp throughout, finding a rhythm early and lumping up Vieira through the second before planting his shin on the side of his neck midway through the final round in what — for me — was a “couldn’t have asked for anything more” type showing.

It's wild that after some folks wanted to throw Nickal straight into a Top 10 matchup out of the chute, one loss to a vastly more experienced competitor prompted heaps of people to jump off the bandwagon and change their overall assessment of the 29-year-old middleweight. The loss never should have been the focus or what was used to reassess his ceiling — the return to action was the measuring stick, and Nickal showed in New York that he’s every bit the blue chip prospect most always projected him to be… if not better.

Honorable Mentions: Garcia vs David Onama, Duncan vs Marco Tulio, Medic vs Muslim Salikhov, Gabriel Bonfim vs Randy Brown, Baisangur Susurkaev vs Eric McConico, Benoit Saint Denis vs Beneil Dariush, Carlos Prates vs Leon Edwards, Ismail Naurdiev vs Ryan Loder, Riley vs Bogdan Grad, Cortes Acosta vs Gaziev, Orolbai vs Jack Hermansson, Volkan Oezdemir vs Alonzo Menifield

Fight of the Month: Ethyn Ewing and Malcolm Wellmaker Entertain MSG (UFC 322)

The expectation going into this one was that Wellmaker would likely register another stoppage win or at the very least garner a victory given that (1) he was coming off consecutive, first-round knockout wins, (2) had a full training camp to prepare for the November 15th date, and (3) Ewing accepted the fight on the Thursday of fight week, tagging in for Cody Haddon when the Australian broke his foot just days out from the event.