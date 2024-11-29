Monthly Report | November 2024

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Even prior to making his first main event appearance earlier this month, Prates was already in the thick of the chase for the UFC Rookie of the Year award, having registered a trio of stoppage wins in as many trips into the Octagon.

But then he was paired off with Neil Magny in a classic litmus test pairing that headlined the second event of the month, and the Fighting Nerds representative used it to ensure his place on the Rookie of the Year podium and force his way in the Top 15 in the welterweight division.

For much of the contest, Prates worked to try to pin Magny against the fence and find spots to let loose his dynamite-packed left hand, but the Denver-based veteran did well to use his movement, force the Brazilian to be defensive, and generally keep things level. But late in the frame, Prates stung Magny and started chasing him down, hemming him in along the fence.

A left hand bounced off his temple and the veteran crashed to the canvas face-first, and “The Nightmare” announced his presence as a legitimate threat in the 170-pound weight class.