Monthly Report | May 2026

Let’s hand out some hypothetical hardware, shall we?

Breakout Performance: Cody Haddon (UFC Macau)

The sentimental part of me probably helped make this decision but sue me — I’m leaning into my emotional side in my advancing age and Haddon finally returning to action and delivering a standout performance really resonated with me.

UFC MACAU REWIND: Final Results | Official Scorecards

The Australian bantamweight looked outstanding against Aoriqileng, leaning on his grappling to combat the veteran’s scary power while also sprinkling in glimpses of the solid striking and sharp IQ he brings to the Octagon, especially in the finishing sequence. He was active from the top position through the first round, landing short, impactful blows while always keeping an eye out for submission openings, and then ended things with a beautiful knee to the liver along the fence to wrap up his second UFC victory.

Haddon was profiled as a tremendous prospect coming off Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series and earned his first win inside the Octagon before the season even wrapped, but foot injuries forced him out of a pair of bouts in 2024, resulting in his falling behind the pack of young talents in the 135-pound ranks and in questioning his future. He showed what he’s capable of when healthy over the weekend in Macau, delivering a complete performance against an experienced and dangerous veteran, putting himself back on the prospect radar in the process.