MONTHLY REPORT | MAY 2025

There were some terrific breakout efforts in May, but, as is often the case, the stakes and circumstances of each effort always carry a great deal of weight in helping decide who gets the nod, and, in this instance, Della Maddalena going from an extended layoff to winning the welterweight title had to be the choice.

Honestly, I don’t think enough was made of what a tremendous achievement this was for the 28-year-old Australian, who claimed the title with scores of 48-47 twice and 49-46 to close out UFC 315 in Montreal. It was his first appearance since UFC 299, where he suffered a broken arm early in the fight, powered through to still win, and then had surgery, only to need a couple different clean-up procedures after the fact.

Not only did he come back from a 14-month absence and gnarly injury, but he rose to the top of the division by halting the six-fight winning streak and 11-fight unbeaten streak of Belal Muhammad, who had dominated Leon Edwards to win the title and was expected by many to do the same at Bell Centre. Instead, Della Maddalena set the tone straight out of the gate, stuck to his varied and technical approach (with a side order of grit and tenacity), and controlled the vast majority of the fight to become the third Australian and third Dana White’s Contender Series graduate to claim UFC gold.

Think of it this way: everyone agrees that the welterweight division is absolutely humming right now — it may be in the best shape it’s ever been in, top to bottom — but prior to this contest, Della Maddalena wasn’t the first or second name most people would have landed on when asked about the ascending contenders and serious threats in the 170-pound ranks. Not because he’s not talented, but because guys like Shavkat Rakhmonov, Ian Machado Garry, and Sean Brady had all impressed more recently, all earned big wins in the time Della was sidelined, and yet he’s the first of the group to claim championship gold.