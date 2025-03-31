Monthly Report | March 2025

Alexia Thainara wasn’t originally supposed to make her UFC debut in London opposite beloved Brit “Meatball” Molly McCann, but visa issues forced compatriot Istela Nunes out of the matchup, opening the door for the Ribas Family representative to make the transatlantic voyage and step into the Octagon for the first time.

And few have maximized their debut efforts better than “Burguesinha” so far this year.

From dancing and vibing throughout her walk to her celebratory dive onto the canvas, Thainaraenjoyed every minute of her first UFC experience. She looked excited, but not overwhelmed; energized, but not on tilt, and she absolutely took it to McCann from Jump Street, ultimately finishing the former Cage Warriors champ in the waning moments of the opening round.

In both the striking and grappling realms, the Brazilian was a step, maybe a step-and-a-half ahead, operating without hesitation or real concern for what was coming back her way; fighting like someone that had made that walk several times before, not a promotional newcomer. For me, those are telltale signs that someone has a real chance to climb the ranks early in their UFC careers, and that appears to be the case with Thainara.