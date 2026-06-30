Monthly Report | June 2026

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We’ve Got a Twister!

There have been some great debuts and some terrific submissions so far this year, but as far as combos go, it’s going to be hard to top this one. Murtazali Magomedov touched down in Las Vegas for his debut against Melsik Baghdasaryan with an unblemished record, a 100-percent finishing rate, and a bunch of hype after showing out on Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series. He left with an unblemished record, a 100-percent finishing rate, even more hype, and quite possibly the best submission finish of the year.

After closing the distance and putting hands on Baghdasaryan, Magomedov took the fight to the ground, where he quickly found his way to the back. Baghdasaryan defended well and get Magomedov’s shoulders on the canvas, but as he went to turn inside the body triangle in order to land on top, the newcomer basically locked him in place and attacked a modified twister, torquing the upper and lower halves of his body in different directions, forcing “The Gun” to understandably tap.

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It’s just the fourth time someone has hit a twister inside the Octagon, and while there were a bunch of other truly impressive submissions this month — including a Suloev stretch in Baku over the weekend — the speed and efficiency with which Magomedov attacked and finished this hold is what took it over the top for me. Just a brilliant finish that we will be speaking about more in the days to come… and then again come awards time at the end of the year too, I’m sure.

Honorable Mentions: Joanderson Brito vs Jordan Leavitt, Chandler vs Priscila Cachoeira, Chairez vs Bruno Silva, Bryce Mitchell vs Santiago Luna, Bia Mesquita vs Melissa Mullins, Rodriguez vs Hyder Amil, Ofli vs Javier Reyes, Ruziboev vs Andrey Pulyaev, Abus Magomedov vs Michal Oleksiejczuk, Asu Almabayev vs Charles Johnson

Knockout of the Month: Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev