Monthly Report | June 2025

Now, that wasn’t Shawn Carter’s intended interpretation of that line, but it fits nicely as a way to get into this month’s edition of the Monthly Report, where we look at the top performances from the month that was before we get ready to transition to the fights at hand.

And there were several truly standout efforts over the previous four events.

Breakout Performance: Joshua Van (UFC 316 & UFC 317)

When you compete on both of the month’s pay-per-view events, you automatically earn the Breakout Performance award; that’s the new rule.

The 23-year-old flyweight opened the month with a third-round stoppage over Bruno Silva at UFC 316, showcasing not only his standout boxing, but also his continued development and growth as a fighter. Throughout the contest, the native of Myanmar picked his spots and piled up the damage, turning the intriguing veteran test into a coming out party that closed with him finally dispatching the Brazilian with a punishing body shot along the fence.

In all honesty, that effort alone would have put him in the running for this fictional bit of hardware, but one fight wasn’t enough for the active Houston resident, as Van downed nothing but water at his victory celebration after agreeing to replace Manel Kape opposite Brandon Royval at UFC 317.