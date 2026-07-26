Monthly Report | July 2026

After grinding the tape and crunching the numbers, here is landed atop each category as the second half of the 2026 fight calendar got underway.

Breakout Performance: Tommy McMillen

Just when it seemed like “Gun” was going to get into another back-and-forth dust-up, the Red Hawk Academy representative stepped on the gas and started connecting to the point that he quickly put a ton of distance between himself and fellow Dana White’s Contender Series grad Alberto Montes. As the third round progressed and it seemed like Montes was going to survive to the final horn, McMillen once again ramped up his output and his urgency, putting the Venezuelan away along the fence with roughly 90 seconds remaining in the fight.

WATCH: Tommy McMillen Overwhelms Alberto Montes For Round 3 TKO

Now 2-0 in the UFC, McMillen is going to get a big push in the featherweight division. As a DWCS alum with ties to “Suga” Sean O’Malley, he’s already earned main card placement in each of his first two fights, justifying that positioning with bonus-winning efforts. He’s been heralded as a superstar-in-the-making, and there is a real possibility that he gets booked like one next time out, especially after lobbying for a place on the Noche UFC card in his adopted home state of Arizona in September, which feels like a real possibility.