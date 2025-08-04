Monthly Report | July 2025

The heavy push of action culminating in International Fight Week and UFC 317 meant that July featured only three fight cards, but the smaller number of events didn’t do anything to decrease the number of standout performances that took place inside the Octagon over the previous month.
As has been the case throughout the year so far, the level of talent, execution and excitement on display week-after-week has never been higher, and the future has never looked brighter.
Let’s dive into the best performances from July in the latest edition of the Monthly Report.
Breakout Performance: Fatima Kline (UFC Nashville)
It has been two fights, two finishes, two Breakout Performance awards for Kline so far this year, as “The Archangel” returns to this space on the strength of her third-round technical knockout win over Melissa Martinez in the opening bout of the July 12 event at Bridgestone Arena in Music City.
WATCH: Fatima Kline Post-Fight Interview | UFC Nashvile
The reason Kline claims this spot over the other candidates mentioned below is that this was an elevated performance over her last showing and a big indicator of why so many people are incredibly high on her upside inside the Octagon. Her victory over Viktoriia Dudakova in January was an introduction to what she’s capable of on a full camp and in her natural weight class, but this was a next-level effort that showed the championship potential so many have always seen.
Kline controlled the action throughout, getting the better of the exchanges in the first and second, showing that her striking isn’t all that far behind the grappling acumen she flashed in her 2025 debut. And then in the third, she timed a high kick that caught Martinez flush and sent her crashing to the canvas, creating the door for the Silver Fox BJJ representative to chase down a second straight finish.
We talk all the time about the importance of quality experience on the way up, being surrounded by a good team and training partners, and knowing who you are once you step into the fray, and Kline has all of those things, in spades, and she just turned 25. While she doesn’t need to be rushed into the mix in the 115-pound weight class right this moment, her skills and performances are likely going to force the issue sometime soon.
Kline has the ability to be a perennial contender and possibly a champion, and her breakout sophomore campaign is making that clear to everyone.
Honorable Mentions: Carli Judice, Ateba Gautier, Bogdan Guskov, Reinier de Ridder,
Submission of the Month: Valter Walker finishes Kennedy Nzechukwu (UFC Nashville)
Using the word “finishes” in that sub-head was a specific choice, because Walker hit Nzechukwu with his finisher in Nashville.
WATCH: Valter Walker Earns Round 1 Submission Win Against Kennedy Nzechukwu | UFC Nashville
For the third consecutive contest, “The Clean Monster” collected a first-round submission win by way of heel hook, this time diving on an inverted version of the hold as the two were intertwined along the fence. As soon as Nzechukwu realized what was happening, it was too late — Walker was locked on the heel and torquing, leaving the Dana White’s Contender Series grad no choice but to quickly tap and preserve his knee from being shredded.
On one hand, there is something surreal about Walker having what feels like a WWE-level finishing maneuver at the higher levels of MMA because it becomes one of those “you know what he’s looking for” situations where you assume folks are just going to sell out to avoid getting caught in a heel hook. But, on the other hand, the energetic younger half of the Walker Brothers has been switching up the execution of the hold in each of his last three fights, which makes it a little trickier to deal with things.
It also feels like a bit of a throwback to the days of specialists that just need to get to a certain position and land a specific shot in order to seal up a win. Walker’s initial rush to close the distance on Nzechukwu was ugly and forced, but he somehow managed to get his hands on the long-time Fortis MMA representative, and that was all he was looking for because, right now, no one has an answer for his signature move and its multiple variations.
UFC 318 REWIND: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Official Scorecards
What makes it even more intriguing — at least to me — is that as you look at the Top 15 in the heavyweight division, you could argue that it’s not until we get into the Top 5 that there is someone you’re fully confident would be able to contend with the awkward, attacking Walker, which means we just might get treated to more heel hooks over the next 12 months as he continues to push forward in the division.
Every time you think “there’s no way he’s going to do it again,” Walker goes out and does it again. At this point, I’m just going to sit back and enjoy the show; my days of doubting his ability to hit his finisher are over.
Honorable Mentions: Vitor Petrino vs Austen Lane, Jake Matthews vs Chidi Njokuani, Brunno Ferreira vs Jackson McVey, Ryan Spann vs Lukasz Brzeski, Jimmy Crute vs Marcin Prachnio
Knockout of the Month: Muslim Salikhov walks off against Carlos Leal (UFC Abu Dhabi)
A legitimate walk-off knockout might be the most satisfying thing to witness inside the Octagon, and Salikhov delivered a beauty towards the end of the month in Abu Dhabi.
With the aggressive Leal pressing forward in the opening moments of the fight, Salikhov sat down a little to avoid a lazily offered left hand by the Brazilian and came up and over the top with a right hand of his own. The shot landed square in the middle of Leal’s forehead, causing him to immediately fall face-first into the canvas, with the 41-year-old “King of Kung Fu” calmly sauntering off like it was no big deal.
Salikhov is one of those veteran talents that doesn’t get the love he deserves for the career he’s had in the UFC. He debuted in the promotion towards the end of 2017, became a fixture in the Top 15, and has remained dangerous and competitive throughout his run, including now as he ticks on into his 40s. He’s posted a 9-4 record overall, with three straight wins and consecutive Performance of the Night bonuses, and he’s done all this after touching down in the UFC at age 33, after an extensive career as one of the best Wushu Sanda practitioners on the planet.
After dispatching Song Kenan with a spinning wheel kick to close out his 2024 campaign last year in Macau, this was quite the way for Salikhov to open his 2025 slate, and a reminder to everyone that the “old” guy’s still got it.
Honorable Mentions: Kline vs Martinez, Mike Davis vs Mitch Ramirez, Morgan Charriere vs Nate Landwehr, Judice vs Nicolle Caliari, Islam Dulatov vs Adam Fugitt, Gautier vs Robert Valentin, Bogdan Guskov vs Nikita Krylov
Fight of the Month: Max Holloway bests Dustin Poirier (UFC 318)
There was never another choice here.
Just as a fight, this was outstanding: a quality back-and-forth between top-end talents with a ton of history between them, with various shifts and momentum and “lose your breath” moments scattered throughout the 25-minute affair. It was an inverse image of the second fight between these two, with Poirier having some success the whole way along, but Holloway being just that little bit quicker, sharper, more dialed in for the majority of the fight.
RELATED: About Last Fight... | Max Holloway Post-Fight Interview
And when you add the additional elements into the mix, it raises things to an entirely different level.
For Holloway, he finally got one back against “The Diamond” after losing to the Louisiana native in each of their first two encounters. It was another excellent showing against a perennial title challenger that puts him in the thick of the chase in the 155-pound weight class, while also keeping him entrenched as the reigning BMF titleholder, which should provide ample opportunities for more fun fights in the future.
For Poirier, it was a fitting send-off, at home, and a result that felt oddly correct for a guy that never actually needed to win a title in order to be a true champion. There were quality exchanges where he clipped Holloway with clean shots, signature moments where he hiked up his shorts and forcibly spat off to his left, and the whole building was behind him the entire week, making it an epic conclusion to an outstanding career.
WATCH: Dustin Poirier | Career Tribute
With the different video packages that were produced and aired throughout the event and following the fight, this felt like a Hollywood movie — our version of Rocky, where the beloved hero comes up a little short, but is victorious nonetheless.
You couldn’t have scripted a better ending to Poirier’s career.
Honorable Mentions: Daniel Rodriguez vs Kevin Holland, Shara Magomedov vs Marc-Andre Barriault, Reinier de Ridder vs Robert Whittaker
