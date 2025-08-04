Monthly Report | July 2025

As has been the case throughout the year so far, the level of talent, execution and excitement on display week-after-week has never been higher, and the future has never looked brighter.

Let’s dive into the best performances from July in the latest edition of the Monthly Report.

Breakout Performance: Fatima Kline (UFC Nashville)

It has been two fights, two finishes, two Breakout Performance awards for Kline so far this year, as “The Archangel” returns to this space on the strength of her third-round technical knockout win over Melissa Martinez in the opening bout of the July 12 event at Bridgestone Arena in Music City.

WATCH: Fatima Kline Post-Fight Interview | UFC Nashvile

The reason Kline claims this spot over the other candidates mentioned below is that this was an elevated performance over her last showing and a big indicator of why so many people are incredibly high on her upside inside the Octagon. Her victory over Viktoriia Dudakova in January was an introduction to what she’s capable of on a full camp and in her natural weight class, but this was a next-level effort that showed the championship potential so many have always seen.

Kline controlled the action throughout, getting the better of the exchanges in the first and second, showing that her striking isn’t all that far behind the grappling acumen she flashed in her 2025 debut. And then in the third, she timed a high kick that caught Martinez flush and sent her crashing to the canvas, creating the door for the Silver Fox BJJ representative to chase down a second straight finish.