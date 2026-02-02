Monthly Report | January 2026

very early going, though the veteran quickly worked back to his feet. But Salkilld continued to pursue the clinch, eventually hitting a beautiful twisting drop, bodying Mullarkey to the canvas. From there, he swiftly took the back, sunk in the hooks, and laced up the choke, drawing out the tap.

The Luistro Combat Academy product is well rounded, brimming with confidence and looking increasingly dangerous with each passing appearance. Now 4-0 in the UFC with three finishes, Salkilld is on the doorstep of the Top 15 and looking like he could be a factor in the weight class for quite some time going forward.

Honorable Mentions: Micallef vs Elliott, Elekana vs Junior Tafa

Knockout of the Month: Keiichiro Nakamura gets the finish he needed (UFC 325)

How often do we see someone enter the third round down 2-0 on the scorecards, needing a finish and just not find it? Most of the time it happens, right? Right, which is why Nakamura finding it against Sebastian Szalay in the Road to UFC featherweight finale was such a special moment.

Szalay was in complete control through two, moving well and landing combinations, connecting with the better shots throughout the first 10 minutes, when Nakamura looked like he just couldn’t get out of first gear. Even midway through the third, with Szalay clearly fatiguing, it felt like the Australian veteran was going to be able to make it to the final horn and get his hand raised. Nakamura was landing and clearly winning the round, but it didn’t seem like he was going to be able to find the shot that ended the fight or put in his opponent enough to earn a 10-8 round and force sudden victory; remember, this was a tournament bout.