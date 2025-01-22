Monthly Report | January 2025

The burden of expectation can be extremely heavy and something that we see get the better of many skilled, ascending talents at various points along the developmental track.

After making her debut on short notice, up a division against now-ranked flyweight Jasmine Jasudavicius last summer in Denver, many people — myself very much included — had Kline tabbed as a potential breakout star in 2025. A former two-division champ under the CFFC banner and training partner of flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield, a return to her more natural strawweight stomping grounds had everyone eagerly tuning in to her bout with Viktoriia Dudakova on the opening event at the UFC APEX.

Kline waltzed into the Octagon and lived up to her advanced billing, securing a second-round stoppage win that showcased both her technically sharp grappling and her ferocity from top position. As soon as she was able to really settle into a control position and feel comfortable on top in the second, Kline went to work with her elbows, splitting Dudakova open and continuing to rain down blows until the referee was forced to step in and halt the action.

What continues to stand out about Kline is how well-rounded and fluid she is in all phases. She moves well on the feet, switches stances, looking comfortable in both southpaw and orthodox, and is excellent on the canvas, brandishing a solid submission game and the punishing ground-and-pound she showed in registering her first UFC victory earlier in the month.