Monthly Report | February 2026

Filling in on short notice, Kavanagh ventured to Mexico City, got ahead on the scorecards early, and closed out the final event of February by defeating two-time former champion Brandon Moreno by unanimous decision, earning scores of 49-46 once and 48-47 twice to collect the biggest win of his young career. He looked crisp from the start, bashing Moreno’s lead leg and hurting him with hands in the second before doing a great job of stuffing takedowns, regularly landing the more impactful blows, and staying in the moment the whole way through.

What makes this such an incredible breakout performance and overall win for Kavanagh extends beyond the fact that he beat a former champion in his own backyard on short notice. It’s also that this was his first fight back after getting knocked out last summer, which was the first loss of his career. To have this performance after that result and do it on short notice speaks volumes about the work the 26-year-old and the coaches at GB Top Team have been putting in getting ready for this return and they all deserve heaps of praise for what they executed in Mexico City.

The flyweight division has been bustling for the last year, and now, you have to add Kavanagh into the mix as another young contender in the thick of the chase. No matter what comes next, the Dana White’s Contender Series grad announced his presence in a major way and should continue to be heard from for the foreseeable future.

Honorable Mentions: Kyoji Horiguchi, Joselyne Edwards, Jacobe Smith, Melquizael Costa, Uros Medic, Damian Pinas, Imanol Rodriguez

Submission of the Month: Jakub Wiklacz completes a Hail Mary (UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs Oliveira)

Muin Gafurov had one job: avoid the guillotine.