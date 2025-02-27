MONTHLY REPORT | FEBRUARY 2025

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Entering on a three-fight winning streak and competing in his home state for the first time in nearly eight years, Simon struggled to get Basharat to the canvas in their early grappling exchanges. But just over three minutes into the round, with the two in space, Simon pawed with a jab and followed with a right down the pipe, finding Basharat’s jaw and sending him crashing to the canvas in a heap.

The follow-up blows were academic; the fight was done and Basharat was out.

Fiziev Steps In To Fight Gaethje At UFC 313

This was a much-needed return to the win column for Simon, a long-time fixture in the bantamweight rankings who fell out of the Top 15 as a result of losses to Song Yadong, Mario Bautista, and Vinicius Oliveira. But you couldn’t have asked for a more emphatic finish and a performance that serves as a clear reminder that Simon remains an experienced and dangerous veteran posted up on the doorstep of the rankings, looking for a way back in and ready to turn back any hopefuls looking to make their way into the mix at his expense.

There is a lot of year left, but this was one of the cleanest finishes of 2025 so far.

Honorable Mentions: Terrance McKinney vs Damir Hadzovic, Shamil Gaziev vs Thomas Petersen, Quillan Salkilld vs Anshul Jubli, Imavov vs Israel Adesanya, Jose Delgado vs Connor Matthews, Modestas Bukauskas vs Rafael Cerquiera,

Fight of the Month: Rongzhu and Kody Steele Steal The Show (UFC 312)

Fighting is weird sometimes because you get instances like this where two guys that have trained together in the past and clearly have a genuine fondness for one another will spend the better part of 15 minutes trying to bring violence down upon the other, then smile and share an embrace when the final horn sounds.