Monthly Report | December 2024

It’s been a great year, but before we head into 2025, let’s hand out some monthly hardware one last time. Here’s a look at the efforts that stood out the most from December’s action inside the Octagon.

Breakout Performance: Joaquin Buckley

Don’t let the way the final fight of 2024 ended cloud the way you process what transpired beforehand, because while the stoppage in the final seconds of the third round made things a little anticlimactic, Buckley looked outstanding in the nearly 15 minutes that preceded that event while piling up his fourth win of the year.

Enter Dana White's 16 Days Of Giveaways

From the outset, the 30-year-old ascending welterweight looked crisp, making full use of his speed and striking advantages to piece up Colby Covington. When he impressively stuffed the first couple takedown attempts, it became clear that it might be a long night for the former three-time title challenger, as the overall edge in athleticism was clear.

Though Covington did manage to get Buckley to the canvas a couple times, “New Mansa” did well to minimize damage and work back to his feet, and whenever they were standing, he was having success, leaving “Chaos” cut, bleeding, and searching for answers until the ringside physician waved things off late in the third.