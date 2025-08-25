Monthly Report | August 2025

Having the first Saturday of August fall on the second day of the month meant that even with taking this coming weekend off, the UFC still delivered a quartet of cards for the masses to enjoy over the previous month and they were chock full of performances to enjoy.
This is the first month since I started doing this series where I have actually considered awarding multiple trophies in multiple divisions and settling for ties because settling on a single winner felt like slighting another outstanding effort. But since I’m not a big fan of ties, I made the difficult decisions and landed on a single winner in each category, though I want to make it clear that in any other month, some of these Honorable Mentions would be taking home an imaginary trophy or plaque to display on their mantle.
Let’s dive into the dynamite performances from August 2025 inside the Octagon.
Breakout Performance: Lerone Murphy (UFC 319)
Murphy entered his fight with Aaron Pico at UFC 319 stationed at No. 6 in the featherweight rankings. He had earned eight straight victories in the UFC, gone undefeated over his first nine appearances inside the Octagon, and sported a 16-0-1 record overall heading into the contest… and he was the underdog.
The 34-year-old Manchester man has been one of the most criminally underrated and under-appreciated fighters on the roster for the past couple years, largely because he favors technique over flash, performance over talking mess, and had rounded out his winning streak with victories over other divisional stalwarts with a similar makeup in Edson Barboza, Dan Ige, and Josh Emmet.
Pico, on the other hand, was making his promotional debut after a scheduled bout with undefeated Russian contender Movsar Evloev in Abu Dhabi went by the boards. The 28-year-old was one of the most hyped prospects in the history of the sport when he first signed with Bellator, and after some struggles early in his career, Pico had put together a 9-1 run heading into his first UFC appearance, where his only loss came as a result of an injury.
He was the new blood, the ballyhooed arrival set to stamp himself as the No. 1 contender and make a case for a championship opportunity against Alexander Volkanovski.
Murphy didn’t get the memo.
A little over three minutes into their co-main event pairing, Murphy waited as Pico approached, then spun to his right, driving an elbow straight into his opponent’s forehead, knocking him out instantly.
This felt like the Fight Gods rewarding someone that had toiled in the shadows with the kind of performance and result that made him undeniable, that forced all those that had previously chosen to overlook him to pay attention. Make no mistake about it, this was pure skill and perfectly timed, and Murphy has always been a brilliant technician and tactician inside the Octagon, but sometimes the stars align and give the people that merit opportunities and recognition that kind of moment that leaves everyone slack-jawed and stuck admitting “I owe you an apology. I wasn’t really familiar with your game.”
Now folks understand that Murphy is a bad, bad man.
Honorable Mentions: Elijah Smith, Joseph Morales, Baisangur Susurkaev, Uran Satybaldiev, Yizha, Kyle Daukaus
Submission of the Month: Tim Elliott taps out Kai Asakura (UFC 319)
This was a difficult one to decide because Anthony Hernandez’ vicious choke of Roman Dolidze, Joseph Morales’ emotional finish of Alibi Idiris, and Uran Satybaldiev hitting an Ezekiel choke all would have taken home top honors in just about any other month, and yet, it’s Elliott’s finish of Asakura that sits atop the podium.
You know how the Academy Awards sometimes give people Oscars for roles that weren’t their absolute best, but they’re really deserving overall and it just feels like the right time to let them hold that statue and make their speech? This is kind of like that.
Elliott was a part of the flyweight division when it was first introduced in the UFC way back in 2012, signed by the promotion a month after the division debuted in Sydney, Australia. He posted a 2-4 record over his first six appearances, fighting a rugged slate where his losses came to a trio of title challengers — John Dodson, Ali Bagautinov, and Joseph Benavidez — and ex-Bellator champ Zach Makovsky, and was released.
He returned as part of the cast of Season 24 of The Ultimate Fighter, where the winner of the tournament would garner a championship opportunity against Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson. Elliott won the competition and then gave Johnson one of the more challenging fights of his lengthy reign, and he’s been a fixture in the Top 15 ever since.
Those that follow the sport closely know that Elliott has dealt with some personal losses and difficult situations during the last handful of years, including the passing of Robert Follis, and his bout against Asakura was his first in 20 months after he pressed pause on his career to spend serious time with his daughter.
So for him to come back, awkward as ever inside the Octagon, and turn in a tremendous performance against a heralded standout who had fought for the title in his promotional debut eight months earlier and finish him with a slick mounted guillotine, you just have to give it up to him. It was one of those efforts that instantly reminded you that Elliott is a nightmare assignment for anyone in the division and capable of being a serious threat on his best days.
The Missouri native has now won consecutive contests by submission, four of his last five, and six of his last eight, with his losses coming against Top 10 opposition at the time.
This was a great performance by a beloved veteran, and the kind of thing you just love to see and acknowledge from time to time.
Honorable Mentions: Austin Bashi vs John Yannis, Tatsuro Taira vs HyunSung Park, Anthony Hernandez vs Roman Dolidze, Morales vs Alibi Idiris, Susurkaev vs Eric Nolan, Satybaldiev vs Diyar Nurgozhay
Knockout of the Month: Elijah Smith channels “Rampage” Jackson (UFC Vegas 109)
You know you’ve landed one of the best knockouts of the year when the whole of social media is alight with the same reaction straight away.
As soon as Smith’s fight with Toshiomi Kazama ended, everyone — and I literally mean everyone — was shouting “Rampage!” and posting gifs of the former UFC champion powerbombing Ricardo Arona into oblivion at PRIDE Critical Countdown 2004.
Slams like this are devastating, and like everyone else, I’m thankful that Kazama is okay, but it’s the rarity and severity of them that make them stand out when they do occur. It’s almost like watching a car crash happen in slow motion — you understand the setup and see where things are going, recognize how it’s going to unfold, and then BOOM! CRASH!
With just under a minute remaining in the opening round, Kazama tried to lock up a triangle from the bottom. As soon as it was close, Smith gathered him and hoisted him aloft, adjusting his body to bring his Japanese foe thundering to the canvas with considerable impact and force. The second he began to elevate him, you knew how it was going to end up, and you could not look away.
This was Smith’s second win already this year and the kind of effort that stamps the recent Dana White’s Contender Series grad as a serious long-range prospect in the bantamweight division.
Honorable Mentions: Rinya Nakamura vs Nathan Fletcher, Uros Medic vs Gilbert Urbina, Joselyne Edwards vs Priscila Cachoeira, Christian Leroy Duncan vs Eryk Anders, Carlos Prates vs Geoff Neal, Murphy vs Aaron Pico, Yizha vs Westin Wilson, Daukaus vs Michel Pereira, Charles Johnson vs Lone’er Kavanagh
Fight of the Month: Chris Duncan and Mateusz Rebecki get after it (UFC Vegas 108)
This was the definition of a slobberknocker, which is officially defined as “a match or contest that is particularly hard-fought or physically aggressive. Also: a violent or severe blow, collision between players. Etc.”
For all 15 minutes of this contest, Duncan and Rebecki landed numerous violent or severe blows, colliding in every corner of the Octagon, blood spilling on the canvas like it was a fresh Pollock, neither man looking to retreat. When the final horn sounded, they looked like they had been through hell — both men split and bloodied, exhaustion mixed with pride smeared across their faces.
Duncan earned the decision win — his third straight victory and fifth in six fights since graduating from Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022 — but Rebecki lost no ground in the loaded and competitive lightweight division.
There will be higher stakes fights that undoubtedly garner a great deal of attention when Fight of the Year nominations are called for, but this one has to be on the podium at the moment, and just might be the clubhouse leader for the annual award as we head towards the fall.
Honorable Mentions: Esteban Ribovics vs Elvis Brener, Loopy Godinez vs Jessica Andrade