Monthly Report | August 2025

Murphy entered his fight with Aaron Pico at UFC 319 stationed at No. 6 in the featherweight rankings. He had earned eight straight victories in the UFC, gone undefeated over his first nine appearances inside the Octagon, and sported a 16-0-1 record overall heading into the contest… and he was the underdog.

The 34-year-old Manchester man has been one of the most criminally underrated and under-appreciated fighters on the roster for the past couple years, largely because he favors technique over flash, performance over talking mess, and had rounded out his winning streak with victories over other divisional stalwarts with a similar makeup in Edson Barboza, Dan Ige, and Josh Emmet.

Pico, on the other hand, was making his promotional debut after a scheduled bout with undefeated Russian contender Movsar Evloev in Abu Dhabi went by the boards. The 28-year-old was one of the most hyped prospects in the history of the sport when he first signed with Bellator, and after some struggles early in his career, Pico had put together a 9-1 run heading into his first UFC appearance, where his only loss came as a result of an injury.

He was the new blood, the ballyhooed arrival set to stamp himself as the No. 1 contender and make a case for a championship opportunity against Alexander Volkanovski.