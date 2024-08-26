Monthly Report | August 2024

Announcements
International dates followed by a stop at the UFC APEX made up this past month’s four-event slate.
Each show delivered plenty for fans and observers to talk about and produced results that had an immediate impact on the makeup of several divisions, sending us into this week’s “valley week” with lots to discuss and even more to look forward to as the UFC starts to ramp up for the final four months of the 2024 slate.
Here’s a look at the performances that stood out the most for me in the month of August in the latest edition of the Monthly Report.
Breakout Performance: Michael Morales
The 25-year-old from Ecuador, who earned his place on the UFC roster with a unanimous decision win over Nikolay Veretennikov on Season 5 of Dana White’s Contender Series, headed into his clash with Neil Magny on the final card of the month as the one young standout in the welterweight division that had yet to crack the rankings.
His 16-0 record put him in between Shavkat Rakhmonov (18) and Ian Machado Garry (15) in terms of consecutive victories without a setback to start their careers, but while those two had already propelled themselves into title contention, Morales was still looking to break into the Top 15.
And then he promptly forced his way into the mix with a mesmerizing first-round stoppage win over Magny.
The course of the fight shifted dramatically just beyond the halfway point of the opening round, as Morales exited a clinch situation along the fence, where Magny held onto a waist lock by clocking the divisional stalwart with a spinning back elbow he never anticipated. The blow sent Magny staggering away, and when he fell to the canvas, Morales pounced, eventually working his way into mount and earning the stoppage amidst a torrent of unanswered blows.
This was the kind of effort that should make everyone sit up and take notice of the unbeaten ascending talent, as Magny has long served as the litmus test for up-and-coming fighters looking to break into the Top 15, and none of them have dispatched him in the manner Morales did in Las Vegas.
Rakhmonov submitted him in the second round. Machado Garry outpointed him over three rounds. Geoff Neal, Phil Rowe, and Mike Malott all failed to pass the test.
While every fight (and fighter) is different, we know what it means to get past Magny, and for Morales to do it in such devastating fashion, creating an opportunity to finish with such a well-timed, unexpected attack shows the level of creativity and talent he brings to the Octagon, and those traits will only continue to serve him well as he continues gaining more experience and growing as a fighter. And the fact that Rakhmonov, Machado Garry, and Jack Della Maddalena are all ahead of him in the pecking order at the moment should serve also serve him well, as it could afford him the opportunity to continue matriculating up the divisional ranks one step at a time.
Of course, if he keeps settling skilled opponents the way he did Magny, that might not be an option for long.
Honorable Mentions: Stephanie Luciano, Youssef Zalal, Jack Jenkins, Jesus Aguilar, Wang Cong
Submission of the Month: Youssef Zalal submits Jarno Errens (UFC Vegas 95)
In terms of technique and degree of difficulty, there was nothing particularly eye-popping about the way Zalal finished Errens on the first of August’s two fight cards at the UFC APEX — he simply hopped on his back as soon as the opportunity presented itself, worked to secure the position, and laced up a rear-naked choke, squeezing out the tap just ahead of the four-minute mark of the opening round.
But it lands as this month’s top submission because it creates an opportunity to talk about the 27-year-old featherweight, who has returned to the UFC with a vengeance this year, earning a pair of stoppage wins to once again stand as a person of interest in the 145-pound weight class.
Zalal is what fantasy sports diehards would call a “post-hype sleeper” — someone that was a highly regarded prospect early in their careers, faltered, but has since returned to garner a little buzz again and show some promise.
I think it describes the Factory X man to a tee.
Youssef Zalal Submits Errens In The First Round | UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs Spivac 2
“The Moroccan Devil” won his first three UFC appearances during a seven-month span between February and August 2020, but then toiled through a four-fight stretch where he came up empty handed. While that run kicked off with a decision loss to current featherweight titleholder Ilia Topuria, it culminated with a majority draw at bantamweight against Da’Mon Blackshear that felt like Zalal trying to find an answer to what went wrong.
He returned to the regional circuit, picked up three straight stoppage wins, and then absolutely dominated Billy Quarantillo on short notice earlier this year in his return to the Octagon. So what had changed?
While I don’t know for certain — I haven’t spoken to Zalal about it yet — my best guess is that he simply matured — as a fighter and a man, and has grown in his understanding of his abilities, what it takes to compete and succeed at this level, and his commitment to his craft, all of which makes sense, because those are things most of us develop in that strange time between ages 21 and 30 when we’re not quite sure how to be a full-fledged adult with responsibilities, a career, and everything else.
Zalal was a solid prospect when he first reached the UFC, but he’s infinitely more fascinating now, and could make a push for a place in the rankings before year’s end if he continues performing the way he has through his first two starts of 2024.
Honorable Mentions: Michael Chiesa vs. Tony Ferguson, Toshiomi Kazama vs. Charalampos Grigoriou, Serghei Spivac vs. Marcin Tabura, Jesus Aguilar vs. Stewart Nicoll, Valter Walker vs. Junior Tafa, Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya, Gerald Meerschaert vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
Knockout of the Month: Wang Cong clocks Victoria Leonardo (UFC Vegas 96)
Prior to last Saturday’s final event of the month, there had been exactly one knockout or technical knockout stoppage in the women’s flyweight division in 2024, and it came all the way back at the start of February, when Luana Carolina, who missed the divisional limit by two pounds, stopped Julija Stoliarenko in the waning moments of their fight in Las Vegas.
Sixteen of the 19 bouts that had taken place in the 125-pound weight class had gone the distance, which is precisely why Wang’s punishing one-two knockout of Leonardo earns top honors this month.
We talk all the time about “fight-changing power” and “fight-ending power,” but we don’t always contextualize it properly or really lean into where it can truly be the biggest difference-maker.
It’s not at heavyweight, where just about everyone carries some thunder in their hands and most accept that one big shot either way can swing a fight. Where it really rates and becomes most important and dangerous is in the lighter weight classes, where fewer athletes brandish legitimate fight-ending power and the ability to land it routinely.
While this was Wang’s first appearance in the Octagon, the smoothness and precision with which she delivered the fight-ending two-piece was scary, and should instantly transform her into a person of interest in the flyweight division, because no one in the division has shown that kind of knockout power this year, or in recent years, for that matter.
There is no way to not be excited about the 32-year-old UFC newcomer who started her year by defeating UFC vet Wu Yanan, followed it up with a first-round submission win in her Road to UFC showcase bout, and then halted Leonardo in 62 seconds to begin her time in the Octagon.
If Wang can continue exhibiting that kind of power and precision, she’ll quickly become a threat in the 125-pound weight class because no else seems to have that kind of dynamite in their hands.
Honorable Mentions: Joel Alvarez vs. Elves Brener, Azamat Murzakanov vs. Alonzo Menifield, Jack Jenkins vs. Herbert Burns, Carlos Prates vs. Li Jingliang, Kai Kara-France vs. Steve Erceg
Fight of the Month: Dan Hooker vs. Mateusz Gamrot (UFC 305)
Dan Hooker Octagon Interview | UFC 305
Even before this fight ended, it was clear it was destined for this position.
Hooker and Gamrot beat the stuffing out of one another in Perth, combining for one of the most entertaining non-title bouts of 2024, with Hooker coming away on the happy side of the split decision verdict, but Gamrot losing no real ground in the lightweight division. If anything, the Polish standout convinced those that somehow still weren’t sold on his bonafides that he’s the genuine article.
Fights like this are why I continue to love this sport and will for the rest of my days.
Each man ventured into the Octagon with a point to prove — Gamrot wanting to show he’s an elite talent and capable of being more than “a boring wrestler,” while Hooker was aiming to take a big step forward in the divisional hierarchy for the first time, plus shake off the rust of a year on the sidelines after twice breaking his arm.
No quarter was asked, and none was given as these two went shot-for-shot for 15 minutes, both leaving battered, bloodied, and better for having shared the Octagon together.
Honorable Mentions: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Cory Sandhagen
