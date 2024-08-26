Monthly Report | August 2024

Each show delivered plenty for fans and observers to talk about and produced results that had an immediate impact on the makeup of several divisions, sending us into this week’s “valley week” with lots to discuss and even more to look forward to as the UFC starts to ramp up for the final four months of the 2024 slate.

Here’s a look at the performances that stood out the most for me in the month of August in the latest edition of the Monthly Report.

Breakout Performance: Michael Morales

The 25-year-old from Ecuador, who earned his place on the UFC roster with a unanimous decision win over Nikolay Veretennikov on Season 5 of Dana White’s Contender Series, headed into his clash with Neil Magny on the final card of the month as the one young standout in the welterweight division that had yet to crack the rankings.