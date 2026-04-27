Monthly Report | April 2026

So let’s get the discussions rolling. Here’s a look at the top efforts from the month of April inside the Octagon.

Breakout Performance: Ethyn Ewing (UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan)

Quietly, there was a lot of pressure on Ethyn Ewing heading into his second UFC appearance. After rolling into Madison Square Garden on short notice and upsetting Malcolm Wellmaker, the Californian bantamweight was tasked with welcoming undefeated Brazilian Rafael Estevam to the division on the first card of the month, with all eyes on “The Professor Finesser” to see how he would follow up his debut win at UFC 322.

WATCH: Ethyn Ewing Ends It Early With A TKO Against Rafael Estevam | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan

Ewing emphatically showed that his win over Wellmaker was far from a fluke as he patiently picked apart Estevam until felling him with a nasty body shot early in the third round. It was a performance that echoed elements of his first showing — clean, technical striking, poise in the pocket — but came with even less damage incurred.