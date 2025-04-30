MONTHLY REPORT | APRIL 2025

There shouldn't be any quibbling with this selection, and if there is, it’s for one of two reasons: either you were already all the way in on “Paddy the Baddy” or you’re perpetually out on the Liverpool lightweight, and no amount of success is going to change your mind about where he stands within the division.

For the majority of fans and observers, I would imagine, his blistering effort against Michael Chandler at UFC 314 in Miami was another (leans back in his seat, tilts head to the side) “Okay…” moment with the charismatic star, who continues to clear the goalposts with ease despite them constantly being moved.

Pimblett’s bout with Chandler was supposed to be the next in a series of “where does he really stand?” tests for the popular Englishman, but instead, it was the kind of lopsided win where you can’t help but come away wondering how Pimblett would match up with the increasingly smaller collection of names stationed ahead of him in the lightweight rankings and getting a little giddy about the potential of seeing some of those matchups.

The 30-year-old Scouser has filled out and leveled up since arriving in the UFC, and this was his best performance to date — a confident, attacking win over a respected veteran who had previously only been beaten (in the UFC) by individuals that have held some piece of the lightweight title. Offer up all the “yeah, but…” explanations and excuses you want, just know that none of them would be put forth if the fight played out the exact same way, but for Chandler instead of Pimblett.