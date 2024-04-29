Monthly Report: April 2024

After she stepped on the scale and made weight on Friday morning, the only query that remained unanswered was how she would look opposite former champion Holly Holm, and the two-time Olympian answered that one in resounding fashion, as well.

While Holm deftly rolled through the first hip toss from Harrison early in the fight, the standout judoka eventually got the fight to the canvas and into top position, and from there, it was clear the promotional newcomer was a different kind of problem than the division has previously seen.

Where Ronda Rousey was quick to collect arms, Harrison was more than happy to mash home heavy elbows in order to soften up Holm, returning to present her with the same untenable dilemma in the second round as she did in the first: either you stay where you are and take these heavy shots or you give up your back and I take your neck; you choose.

Holm opted for the latter, Harrison obliged, and the newcomer took home a dominant second-round stoppage win in her promotional debut, affirming her standing as a legitimate championship threat right out of the chute.

She stated her intentions are to be UFC bantamweight champion before the end of the year, and after a near-flawless showing in her first foray into the famed Octagon, Harrison should absolutely get the opportunity to make that dream a reality sooner, rather than later.

Honorable Mentions: Jean Matsumoto, Cesar Almeida, Nora Cornolle, Uros Medic, Bogdan Guskov

Submission of the Month: Deiveson Figueiredo submits Cody Garbrandt (UFC 300)

There wasn’t anything that blew up the internet about this finish from the former flyweight champion in the opening bout of the April pay-per-view extravaganza, but it did affirm a trend we saw from Figueiredo in his divisional debut that seems to signal a new approach for the talented Brazilian.