Montel Jackson | Rising To The Challenge

The 33-year-old signed with the UFC following a third-round TKO victory over Rico DiSciullo on Season 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series. He was immediately paired with Ricky Simón, who at the time was coming off a submission win over current UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.

While it didn’t go Jackson’s way in his debut, he rattled off three wins to prove White made the correct decision in giving him a contract. After his second setback in the UFC, Jackson collected another hat trick of wins but was still moving under the radar.

That all changed in April of 2023 when Jackson folded Rani Yahya with a quick 3-2 combination and ensuing ground-and-pound to earn a Performance of the Night bonus. He followed that finish with a one-punch KO of Da’Mon Blackshear at UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Cortez to earn a second performance bonus and prove that his speed and power were nothing to mess with inside the Octagon.