Montel Jackson Knows How To Build A Legacy

“I’ll take a look at my goals in the mirror, and if they’re not crossed off, that means I’m waking up and I’m chasing it,” said Jackson, whose next goal is defeating Brazil’s Felipe Colares in Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday. As for some of the others…

“I’ll give you three,” said Jackson. “The number one thing on my goal list is to do the things that I don’t want to do every day. So if I don’t want to go to practice or do my responsibilities, that’s the number one thing – do the things that I don’t want to do. Number two is to always go to practice. Number three is to be on time, to be punctual.”

Well, he’s never missed an interview here. As for the first two items on the list, the proof is in his performances at the highest level of the sport, as he’s beaten Brian Kelleher and Andre Soukhamthath after a short-notice loss to Ricky Simon in his UFC debut in August 2018. Not a bad run for someone with less than ten fights, but Jackson always had the confidence that he would make a mark in the sport that gave him new life after his dreams of wrestling in the Olympics were dashed.