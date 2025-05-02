Montel Jackson Is Not Here To Waste Time

Jackson may just be 33 years old, but as an old soul, he remembers those days.

“I was fighting for free early on,” he said. “I would tell people, do whatever you need to do to make this fight happen. If he needs my purse, give him my purse. I will pay my corner on my own. But I need this fight.”

So it was for the love of the game, then?

“Early on, you hear the saying that hard work pays off,” Jackson said. “That's cliche. You don't really know if it's going to pay off or not. You don't really know. You just got an idea that nine times out of 10, if you work hard, you're going to get the outcome you're looking for. And early on, I’d say I’ll fight whoever. I'll fight the toughest. Go get the baddest mother**ker you can find in town. I'm going to fight him. Only thing I’d ask is to get one of my teammates on the card with me. That's it.”