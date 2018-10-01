Montel Jackson: "I'm Just Getting Started"

Along the way, he’s been building up a nice fan following and starting to get recognized as a top prospect at 135 pounds. Is he getting tired of being a celebrity yet?

“No, I’m just getting started,” he laughs. “I’m trying to stay busy, stay active, stay in the gym.”

And when the phone rings with a fight, he answers with no hesitation. It’s just the way he’s built. That’s not surprising considering how he used to make friends.

“When I moved to a different neighborhood, that was one of the ways you make friends,” he said. “Most of my friends I ever made in my life, I fought them first. You’re either gonna be friends or you’re gonna keep fighting until you finally beat him and then you probably become friends.”

Again, that’s as old school as it gets. And in keeping with that philosophy, when asked if he’s feeling a little impatient now that he’s gotten a taste of Octagon success, Jackson plays it cool.

“In poker, the first thing you learn is not to tip your hand,” he said. “If you’re holding all the cards, you’ve got to keep that face and don’t give any cues or telegraph anything. Sit back and wait, and you’ve got to draw them in.”

“We’re playing the long game,” Jackson continues. “Of course I can become an overnight sensation, but with that stuff, the quicker you get it, the quicker you lose it. So I try to play the long game and draw ‘em all in for that big one.”

That’s one more lesson learned from his formative years, and yet another one he can impart to the kids of his neighborhood. But while Jackson hopes he can be a beacon of light for a younger generation, it’s also a role he takes with some trepidation.

“I do, but sometimes I worry about it,” he said. “Just because of the fact that I don’t want them to use my story as justification to experience the things I experienced and do the things I did. So sometimes I worry about telling my story because I don’t want those kids to think ‘Oh Montel did this and that and he still made it, he’s still successful.’ But I want them to learn from my mistakes, not do the things I did and not see the things I had to see because it will take a toll on you if you’re not mentally strong, and you’ll fall victim to your circumstances and your environment. I don’t want to steer any kid down that path so they think that they can go down that hole and come out. It would just break my heart.”

With that, Montel Jackson loses his poker face. But come April 13 in Atlanta, it will be back, and everything he’s gone through to get to this place is coming with him.

“Knowing all the pain and suffering and trauma that you went through, it gives you a mental edge,” he said. “You’re not afraid of anything, and it gives you that mental fortitude. I’ve been in the worst scenarios and I’m still here and I’ve got the scars to prove it.”