Montel Jackson: 'Enough Is Enough'

But when it saves you a 19-hour trip to Saudi Arabia for a much more reasonable sub-three-hour flight to Denver, Montel Jackson won’t be complaining. Then again, the bantamweight up and comer would have fought on the moon if he had to in order to get back in the Octagon.

UFC DENVER | Main Event Spotlight: Namajunas vs Cortez

“You’ve got to go where the fight's at,” said Jackson, who faces Da’Mon Blackshear this Saturday in Denver. It’s his first bout since a Performance of the Night knockout of Rani Yahya in April of 2023, and while there have been proposed fights against Chris Gutierrez, Said Nurmagomedov and Farid Basharat, none came together, and when you couple those cancellations with the always dicey prospect of perfect timing, the Milwaukee native has had to sit tight and wait for a phone call.

“My manager (Jason House) told me that the guys I was probably lining up the fight had already fought or had fights booked already. So the timing was off.”